Marvin Gaye's More Trouble Out Now!

Marvin Gaye was already a hit artist for a decade when, in 1971, he reached new heights with his landmark album What's Going On. His next move? A mostly instrumental, orchestral jazz-soul soundtrack for the now-forgotten film "Trouble Man." Though a surprise to followers, the title song – one of the album's few vocals cuts – became a top 10 smash. The album became a touchstone, attracting new fans, including musicians who started the acid-jazz movement from its bones.

More Trouble is presented in a throwback to the album's original design, this time with a photo of Gaye on the cover of the gatefold jacket that, in keeping with album's theme, is an alternate to the iconic one on the original soundtrack LP. Additional imagery includes scans of the original session tape boxes. New liner notes are by musicologist Dr. Andrew Flory, author of the essay for the Trouble Man: 40th Anniversary Expanded Edition gatefold jacket.

Among the nine tracks are an alternate vocal version of the song "Trouble Man," as featured in the original film's opening sequence but not the subsequent soundtrack; an extended take of the hip-hop sampler's favorite, ""T" Plays it Cool;" and a rare vocal version of " "T" Stands For Trouble."

Beginning his musical career in the 1950s, Marvin Gaye started off singing with Harvey's Fuqua's Moonglows. Fuqua brought him to Motown, where he recorded his first album in 1961. Gaye's output evolved from Prince of Soul pop to a more artistically driven series of albums in the 1970s. He became one of the most revered artists in the world, influencing countless artists and changing the face of music forever.

A gifted, visionary talent, he tragically died April 1, 1984, just one day before his 45th birthday. Three years later, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. With More Trouble as proof, Gaye continues to hold his place as one of the greatest singers, composers and producers of all time.

MORE TROUBLE TRACK LISTING

SIDE A

Main Theme From Trouble Man (2) (Alternate Take With Strings) "T" Plays It Cool (Unedited) Poor Abbey Walsh , Part 2 (Take 1) Trouble Man (Extended Version) Theme From Trouble Man (Vocal Version)

SIDE B

Main Theme From Trouble Man (Vocal Version) "T" Stands For Trouble (Unedited Vocal Version) "T" Stands For Trouble (Alternate Version) Trouble Man - Trouble Man Original Score

