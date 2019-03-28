Marx Group and Eisbrenner Public Relations Will Merge to Form Marx Buscemi Eisbrenner Group

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marx Group, a full-service marketing communications agency and Eisbrenner Public Relations, one of the leading public relations firms in the Midwest, have agreed to merge and form Marx Buscemi Eisbrenner Group, LLC. The deal will close in April 2019.

The new agency will bring together two well-known and respected firms with substantial experience to provide integrated B2B and B2C marketing communications services to the global automotive, mobility, tech, trucking and consumer goods industries.

Marx Buscemi Eisbrenner Group will be headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Mich., with a second location in San Rafael, Calif. Additionally, the company will be a member of IPREX, the leading worldwide partnership platform of independent communications firms, giving it a true global reach through a network of affiliated agencies with 110 offices around the world.

The company will be led by Frank Buscemi, who will serve as CEO and chief creative officer, Tom Eisbrenner, president, and Tom Marx, chairman & chief strategy officer.

Discussions for the merger began in October 2018, when Buscemi and Eisbrenner saw the opportunity to bring together two companies with exceptionally complementary skill sets and talent.

"When we began discussions last fall, we saw a very natural fit for our two companies and the immediate benefits it would provide to our clients," said Buscemi. "We are bringing together the expert public relations skills of the Eisbrenner team and the wide-ranging advertising, branding development, research and digital experience of Marx Group to create a true full-service marketing communications agency that can deliver top-tier strategy and execution with speed, cost and efficiency in mind."

The Eisbrenner team will relocate from Royal Oak to Bloomfield Hills during the spring of 2019.

"The foundational principles of both companies will continue here: being an extension of our clients' teams, providing great work and solid strategy and always continuing to learn," said Eisbrenner. "We will continue to strive to be people who others want to work with."

In addition, the new agency will continue the affiliation that Marx Group has with Near Perfect Media (www.nearperfectmedia.com), which provides public relations and marketing for professionals, corporations and celebrities. The companies, which currently share office space, are expanding into two suites within the current Bloomfield Hills building.

"Marx Group was actively looking for opportunities to expand its capabilities and take the next step in its evolution," said Marx. "By joining forces with the Eisbrenner PR team, we now have a combined agency with a tremendous skill set, a ton of experience and a very bright future, all based on being true partners dedicated to helping clients grow their business."

Eisbrenner Public Relations, founded in 1985 by Ray Eisbrenner and based in Royal Oak, was known as one of Michigan's leading B2B public relations firms in the automotive, technology and energy industries.

Marx Group, founded in 1984 in Los Angeles, by Tom Marx and based in San Rafael, provided fully integrated marketing communications services as well as research and strategy to companies in the automotive, trucking, tech and consumer goods industries.

The company will launch its new branding and website soon. At this time, additional information can be found at www.eisbrenner.com and www.marxgrp.com.

About Marx Buscemi Eisbrenner Group (MBE Group)

Marx Buscemi Eisbrenner Group is a full-service marketing communications agency highly focused in the automotive, mobility, trucking, tech and consumer goods industries, offering a diverse range of services tailored to fit client needs. The company formed in 2019 as a merger between Marx Group and Eisbrenner Public Relations. With offices in Bloomfield Hills, Mich. and San Rafael, Calif., MBE Group delivers strategic marketing campaigns to help B2B and B2C clients around the world drive sales, increase market share and grow their businesses.

SOURCE Marx Buscemi Eisbrenner Group, LLC

Related Links

https://marxgrp.com

