Marx Layne & Company Shares Latest Perspective On The Automotive Industry In Age Of COVID-19

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marx Layne & Company, a Metro Detroit- based, full-service PR, marketing and digital media agency, revealed its latest insights on the auto industry during the pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic may delay the arrival of autonomous vehicles, but the future remains bright for the autonomous vehicle industry.

"Input from innovators and tech sector leaders will be vital for the success of AVs after the COVID-19 threat has passed," said Mike Szudarek, who leads the firm's automotive practice. "Auto companies are no longer just auto companies, as we've moved far beyond mechanical pieces in today's digital landscape. Those who will succeed must now view themselves as tech companies and see their competitors as more than just other automakers, but as the tech titans of Silicon Valley who have a high stake in the market." Read more.

Business as usual is no longer an option for OEMs. Szudarek identified five trends expected to impact the market outlook and propel the industry forward in the months ahead. Read more.

Szudarek also gives perspective on why new cars are becoming too expensive in his latest blog. "We already know that today's vehicles are smarter, safer and loaded with technology making them better products," he said. "As long as consumer demand is there, automakers will continue to seek out ways to maximize their margins, and that, unfortunately, trickles down to your pocketbook." Read more.

