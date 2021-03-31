Mary Alexander & Associates, P.C.: Former Student Files Lawsuit Against Chico Unified School District Alleging Years of Sexual Abuse by Middle School Teacher Jennifer Lynn Smith

CHICO, Calif., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A lawsuit was filed in Butte County Superior Court by Jane Doe against Chico Unified School District alleging years of childhood sexual assault and abuse by her former teacher at Bidwell Junior High School, Jennifer Lynn Smith.

According to the complaint filed by attorney Mary Alexander, Jane Doe (a name used to protect the survivor's identity) was sexually assaulted, molested, and abused beginning around 2009, when Jane Doe, age 13, was an eighth-grade student in Smith's Spanish class at Bidwell Junior High School. After Jane Doe confided in a school counselor and in Smith about the difficulties of her home life, Smith pretended to take an interest in her situation. Smith began "grooming" Jane Doe with the intent to manipulate Jane Doe's emotions so that she could ultimately sexually abuse her. Smith even used Jane Doe's difficult upbringing to her advantage by calling Jane Doe her "adopted daughter." As Jane Doe's teacher, Smith used her position of trust and authority to take advantage of her young student.

Smith invited Jane Doe, her eighth-grade student, to spend the night at her home, also occupied by her husband and children, where Smith regularly forced Jane Doe to drink alcohol while Smith molested her.

Jane Doe continued to be sexually abused by Smith throughout middle school and high school. When Jane Doe was about 16 years old, Smith caused her to move in with Smith and Smith's family, and she was sexually assaulted repeatedly over years while at Smith's home. Smith controlled, harassed, and manipulated Jane Doe emotionally to the point Jane Doe felt trapped.

On March 24, 2021, Smith was sentenced to five years in state prison for the sexual abuse of Jane Doe.

Students, such as Jane Doe, are entrusted in the care of their schools and its teachers every day. As alleged in the complaint, Chico Unified School District had a duty to protect Jane Doe, who was under their care and supervision, from the foreseeable risk of harm posed by its teachers or school employees, like Smith, and chose not to do so.

"This teacher completely violated the trust of a young teenage girl who was vulnerable and in need of real help in her life," said attorney Mary Alexander. "How could the District employ a teacher who took a student home to live with her so she could have total power to abuse, assault and manipulate her at all times? It is reprehensible."

The case is Jane Doe v. Chico Unified School District, Butte County Superior Court, Case No. 21CV00762. To read the complaint, click here.

