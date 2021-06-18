Mary Alexander Named Top Plaintiff Attorney in California

SAN FRANCISCO, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mary Alexander & Associates, P.C. is proud to announce the Daily Journal named Mary Alexander a Top Plaintiff Attorney in California for 2021. In spite of the myriad challenges faced by attorneys due to the global pandemic in 2020, many of which continued into this year, Ms. Alexander continued to go above and beyond the call of duty to ensure her clients received the justice they sought and deserved.

Ms. Alexander served as plaintiffs' liaison counsel in the tragic Ghost Ship Fire Litigation, one of the deadliest structure fires in U.S. history. Working with the executive committee and leading an impressive team of attorneys, she helped obtain a $32.7 million settlement with the City of Oakland and reached a confidential settlement with PG&E in 2020.

Thirty-six people died and others injured when the Ghost Ship warehouse, which included illegal living spaces within it, caught fire during a concert held there on December 2, 2016. Ms. Alexander was a member of the executive committee that worked to overcome the hurdles faced in litigation, at times compounded by the challenges of the pandemic, to hold the City of Oakland accountable.

In her newest class action filed against Bank of America, Ms. Alexander represents the interests of hundreds of identified consumers (and increasing daily) over the mishandling of their much-needed unemployment and pandemic assistance benefits from EDD.

Ms. Alexander's relentless devotion to her clients continues to serve as an inspiration to everyone at Mary Alexander & Associates, P.C. and we are so proud that the Daily Journal chose to celebrate her accomplishments. We look forward to all that is to come for 2021.

Contact: Joe Marchelewski, [email protected]

SOURCE Mary Alexander & Associates