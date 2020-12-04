Mary Alexander Selected to Daily Journal's Top 100 Attorneys List and Top Women Lawyers List

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mary Alexander, one of the top Bay Area personal injury lawyers, was selected to the Daily Journal's 2020 Top 100 Attorneys in California and Top Women Lawyers in California lists. This is the third consecutive year she has made these lists.

Ms. Alexander's recent victories include being Liaison Counsel in the Ghost Ship warehouse fire litigation that settled in 2020. She was also a leader in the legal team that obtained a $305 million settlement in a 19-year battle with paint manufacturers in a case that also included a $1.15 billion bench verdict. In 2019, she won a $21.4 million verdict on behalf of the families of two brothers who died of cancer as the result of benzene exposure.

"I'm extremely proud to be listed along with so many of my peers in California's premier legal publication," said Ms. Alexander. "I'm grateful for all of the amazing attorneys I've worked with on the Ghost Ship and Lead Paint cases, and I wouldn't have been honored without their hard work."

Ms. Alexander is also one of California's top clergy abuse attorneys, working with people throughout the state who have suffered sexual abuse by priests and other clergy members. Many people whose lives were devastated by this betrayal and sexual misconduct turn to Ms. Alexander for her ability to provide aggressive yet caring legal representation.

This year, Ms. Alexander has been honored as a Top Plaintiff Attorney in California by the Daily Journal, received the Presidential Award of Merit from CAOC, and also received honors from Super Lawyers, Lawdragon, Best Lawyers, and many others.

About Mary Alexander & Associates

At the law firm of Mary Alexander & Associates, we are proud of our record and tradition of excellence. Preparing thoroughly for trial is the trademark of our firm, and we build innovative courtroom exhibits and technology to help juries understand even the most complex legal matters. Our innovations, creativity and preparation have allowed us to achieve an outstanding record of success. We are justifiably proud of the verdicts and settlements we have obtained for our deserving clients.

Contact:

Joe Marchelewski

[email protected]

SOURCE Mary Alexander & Associates

Related Links

https://maryalexanderlaw.com

