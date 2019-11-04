ST. SIMON'S ISLAND, Ga., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mary Allison Hendrickson-Quirk, DO, FACP is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever in the field of Medicine as an Internist and Wound Specialist at Southeast George Health System (Brunswick Hospital).

Board certified in hyperbaric medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine and American Board of Osteopathic Internal Medicine, Ms. Hendrickson-Quick has over 29 years of experience in her field. Serving the last 4 years at Brunswick Hospital, she possesses significant expertise in wound care as an out-patient caretaker hospitalist. Ms. Hendrickson-Quick is an esteemed Fellow of the American Professional Wound Care Association and a Fellow of the College of Certified Wound Care Specialists.

Ms. Hendrickson-Quirk attended Oklahoma Christian College in Edmond, OK, for a Bachelor of Science. She went on to the University of North Texas Health Science Center in Fort Worth, TX, to obtain a Doctorate of Osteopathic Medicine. Her internship and residency in internal medicine were both completed at Methodist Hospital of Dallas.

In her free time, Ms. Hendrickson-Quirk enjoys scrapbooking, crafting, and sewing. Mrs. Hendrickson-Quick has been married to Mr. Robert Quirk for 25 years; she would like to dedicate this recognition to him and in loving memory of the director of her residency program, Jack Barnett, MD.

