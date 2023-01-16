Mary Ellen Luchetti, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

MERIDIAN, Idaho, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mary Ellen Luchetti, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Women in Healthcare for her contributions as a Dermatologist.

Dr. Luchetti earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology, Summa Cum Laude, at King's College. She received a Doctorate of Medicine at Temple University School of Medicine. She completed a Pediatric Internship and Residency at the University of Connecticut and then finished her Dermatology Residency at the University of Buffalo.

Dr. Luchetti is considered an expert in general adult and pediatric dermatology, surgical dermatology, and cosmetic dermatology. She received board certification in Dermatology in 1992 and has been recertified every 10 years. She has been certified recently in Integrative Dermatology. The doctor was chosen as Top Dermatologist in the US World Health and News. She has worked extensively nationwide in Dermatology, and taught at the University of New Mexico in the Department of Dermatology. She is a member of the American Academy of Dermatology.

According to Dr. Luchetti, her new practice is scheduled to open December 2022 at 3277 East Louise Dr. ST 360 Meridian, ID 83642. Dr. Luchetti remains active and aware of developments in her field, and is constantly learning new procedures. The doctor ensures that she stays on top of new developments in her field and is always learning procedures.

In her spare time, Dr. Luchetti enjoys spending time with family and friends, as well as the arts, music, travel, and fitness.

Dr. Luchetti wishes to honor the loving memory of her parents and her mentor, Dr. Paul Rose, with this recognition.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who