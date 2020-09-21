Mary Frances Satterly-Hart, MD, FACEP, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

NICEVILLE, Fla., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mary Frances Satterly-Hart, MD, FACEP, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Doctor in the field of Medicine as an Emergency Medicine Physician at Sacred Heart.

Known for providing excellent and caring emergency care, Dr. Satterly-Hart is one of the most compassionate physicians in Okaloosa County. With over twenty-seven years of experience, Dr. Satterly-Hart has been recognized throughout northwestern Florida for providing quality patient care and outstanding education.



Dedicated to her country, Dr. Satterly-Hart served sixteen years in the United State Air Force, retiring as a colonel lieutenant. After she earned her Doctorate of Medicine, she discovered how emergency medicine coincided with her desired lifestyle and passions. She states, "I could do everything, work part-time and still have a family. This gave me the opportunity to help people." Although it is not as glamorous as presented on TV, her career has afforded her extensive flexibility. She advises new doctors to, "Pick the type of hospital you want to practice in (i.e.: trauma facility)."



A respected voice in her areas of expertise, Dr. Satterly-Hart is a fellow of the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP).



Outside of work, Dr. Satterly-Hart enjoys spending time with her two children.

Dr. Satterly-Hart dedicates this recognition to Linda Lawrence, MD, who was a major force in allowing her to do her second tour of duty, her residency directors, and the multiple attending physicians.

