Mary Frances Satterly-Hart, MD, FACEP is recognized by Continental Who's Who

NICEVILLE, Fla., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mary Frances Satterly-Hart, MD, FACEP, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Doctor in the field of Medicine as an Emergency Medicine Physician at Sacred Heart.

Known for providing excellent and caring emergency care, Dr. Satterly-Hart is one of the most compassionate physicians in Okaloosa County. With over twenty-seven years of experience, Dr. Satterly-Hart has been recognized throughout northwestern Florida for providing quality patient care and outstanding education.



Mary Frances Satterly-Hart, MD, FACEP

Dedicated to her country, Dr. Satterly-Hart served sixteen years in the United States Air Force, retiring as a colonel lieutenant. After she earned her Doctorate of Medicine, she discovered how emergency medicine coincided with her desired lifestyle and passions. She states, "I could do everything, work part-time and still have a family. This gave me the opportunity to help people." Although it is not as glamorous as presented on TV, her career has afforded her extensive flexibility. She advises new doctors to, "Pick the type of hospital you want to practice in (i.e., trauma facility)." Dr. Satterly-Hart shares her passion for medicine through sharing her years of wisdom to the new physicians she mentors.



A respected voice in her areas of expertise, Dr. Satterly-Hart is a fellow of the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP). She retains associations with the American Medical Association, the American College of Emergency Physicians, and is a Fellow and Diplomat of the American Board of Emergency Medicine. Awards for her career include profile features in prnewswire.com, wfmz.com, buisnessinsider.com, yahoo.com, and more. She was named a Leader in Medicine by Best in Medicine for her exceptional work over 31 years, and was presented with numerous Military Award Honors for her service in the US Air Force.

Outside of work, Dr. Satterly-Hart enjoys spending time with her two children, playing competitive tennis, watching sports, and cooking gourmet cuisine.



Dr. Satterly-Hart dedicates this recognition to Linda Lawrence, MD, who was a major force in allowing her to do her second tour of duty; her residency directors; and multiple attending physicians.

