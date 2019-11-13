"Mary Hart Weekend" In Downtown Palm Springs, Dec. 6-7

"Mary Hart Weekend" officially kicks off on Friday, Dec. 6 at 5 pm with the official Palm Springs Holiday Tree Lighting at Frances Stevens Park on the corner of Palm Canyon Drive and Alejo Road. The lights will twinkle beginning at 5:15 pm sharp! Entertainment will include holiday caroling from the Palm Springs High School Madrigal Singers along with holiday craft stations and story time with Santa. Free cookies and hot cocoa will be served.

On Saturday, December 7 at 3:00 pm, Hart will receive her star on The Palm Springs Walk of Stars near the Sonny Bono Statue in front of Plaza Mercado, 155 S. Palm Canyon Drive. In addition, Mary will have several special guests on hand to help celebrate her star unveiling. "Mary deserves 10 stars! She took Entertainment Tonight to the heights of the entertainment news business where she reigned for 30 years. Her work as a philanthropist is legendary," said Harold Matzner, Chairman of the Palm Springs International Film Festival. "Mary is a wonderful human being. I am proud to have worked with her at the Palm Springs Film Awards for the past 16 years, where she has been our star. People don't come better than Mary Hart. She is as good as it gets." The event is FREE and open to the public.

Following the star dedication, Hart will serve as Celebrity Grand Marshal for the 27th Annual Palm Springs Festival of Lights Parade along Palm Canyon Drive beginning at 5:45 pm. The Festival of Lights Parade, presented by Desert Wraps, is a much loved Palm Springs tradition featuring twinkling floats, magnificent marching bands and Santa of course! The parade will be broadcast live on NBC Palm Springs. Coverage begins at 6 pm. For more information, visit www.psfestivaloflights.com

"It has been an incredible honor to spend 30 years with Entertainment Tonight and 16 years as Mistress of Ceremonies for the Palm Springs International Film Festival's Film Awards Gala," said Hart. "I am so grateful to receive such wonderful recognition in Palm Springs and I can't wait to celebrate this exciting milestone and the joy of the holiday season with my family, friends and the entire Coachella Valley!"

SOURCE Palm Springs Bureau of Tourism

