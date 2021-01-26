Mary Rachide Joins ICV Partners As Managing Director of Portfolio Operations Group

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ICV Partners, LLC, a leading investment firm focused on lower middle market companies in business services, consumer goods & services, food & beverage, and healthcare, announced today that it has expanded its Portfolio Operations Group with the addition of Mary Rachide who joins the firm as a Managing Director. Mary will be based in the firm's Atlanta office.

"Mary brings years of experience in senior executive roles leading and advising both public and private company management teams in the middle market and multi-billion-dollar organizations across multiple industries and we are excited to welcome her to the ICV team," said ICV President Willie Woods. "Mary's skillsets will complement our current capabilities and we look forward to benefiting from her strategic leadership and experience as we continue to grow and build our portfolio company investments."

Everett Hill, Managing Director of Portfolio Operations Group added, "As we continue to build our firm, we have established the Portfolio Operations Group as a recent platform enhancement to further strengthen ICV's investment capabilities. Mary provides additional bandwidth given her strong track record of accelerating revenue growth across a variety of industries and we look forward to benefiting from her proven ability to create significant value within our portfolio companies."

Ms. Rachide founded Think Forward Consulting in 2019 to provide consulting services to private equity firms and venture-backed startups. She previously served as President of New Ventures at Surterra Holdings, a leading health and wellness company. Before Surterra, Ms. Rachide was Senior Vice President of Product and General Manager for Enterprise Fleets at global business-to-business payments company FleetCor Technologies. She was Vice President, Head of Strategy/Vice President of Integration at national homebuilder PulteGroup, Inc., Chief Customer Officer for Clement Pappas & Co., a Division Vice President for Family Dollar Stores, Inc., and worked with McKinsey & Company for five years. She began her career at Liz Claiborne. Ms. Rachide received her B.A. and B.S. degrees from the University of Richmond and her M.B.A. degree from Duke University.

The Portfolio Operations Group is comprised of senior executives who augment the investment team during due diligence of new investment opportunities and support portfolio companies through all phases of ownership to successful exit. Periodically, members of the POG are required to step into leadership positions within portfolio companies.

About ICV Partners

Founded in 1998, ICV Partners is a leading private investment firm that supports management leaders of strong lower middle market companies in pursuing growth. Over its first four funds, the principals of ICV have crafted a strong track record of helping companies expand their footprint and improve performance over the long term and across a variety of industries. Additional information is available at www.icvpartners.com.

