Mary Shea, Leading Analyst of Sales Technology, Joins Outreach as the First-Ever Global Innovation Evangelist

SEATTLE, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Outreach , the largest and fastest-growing sales engagement platform, today announced Mary Shea, sales futurist and leading industry analyst, as Vice President, Global Innovation Evangelist.

With deep industry expertise and exceptional vision, Shea has been shaping the future of B2B sales -- calling for the move to digitization across the selling cycle long before the pandemic. In this new role, she will serve as an evangelist for sales technology, supporting business leaders as they prepare for an increasingly complex commerce environment. Shea will help Outreach's existing and prospective customers demystify the sales technology landscape and better understand the role sales engagement and other complementary sales technologies play in enabling better experiences for both sellers and buyers.

"Mary has been such a strong expert and advocate of sales technology. She's played a crucial role in shaping the current state of not just the sales engagement category, but sales technology as a whole," said Manny Medina, chief executive officer of Outreach. "We created this position to lean into her strengths, advising and educating buyers and sellers. With her experience helping executives to decipher the market and make buying decisions and her industry-leading research, she's truly a futurist and educator. Our category needs her insights more than ever, and we are excited to have her as part of our team."

Shea is one of the foremost industry analysts who cover the future of B2B sales and evaluates emerging and established sales technologies. In her previous role as a Forrester Research principal analyst, she advised the world's leading brands and most innovative technology providers on how to enable their selling organizations and prioritize their product strategies to reflect the increasing digitization of the buying and selling process. Shea led the research for and authored the inaugural Forrester Wave™: Sales Engagement report in September 2020, pointing to the pandemic as a 'watershed moment' for B2B selling and amplifying the need for companies to invest in a sales engagement solution.

Mary's future research will focus on the evolving dynamics between B2B buyers and sellers, diversity, equity, and inclusion within the B2B sales force, and the critical role sales technologies play in enhancing the buying and selling experience. Shea is an advisory board member of Start-Out, a not-for-profit organization that works to increase the number, diversity, and impact of LGBTQ+ founders and business leaders.

"I'm excited to join Outreach at a time when the sales engagement space is exploding and transforming the way sellers work and buyers buy," said Mary Shea. "I've always enjoyed working with the Outreach team as an analyst, and now I have the opportunity to work more closely with product and commercial colleagues to help influence the next generation of sales engagement technology. I also get to do the parts of my job as an analyst that I loved, such as working with buyers to find solutions to address their pain points and conducting and delivering research to help educate the market."

About Outreach

Outreach is the largest and fastest-growing sales engagement platform that helps companies dramatically increase productivity and drive smarter, more insightful engagement with their customers. The only sales engagement platform to make the Forbes Cloud 100, Outreach was also the fastest-growing Sales Engagement Platform on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500. More than 4,600 companies such as Adobe, Tableau, Okta, Splunk, DocuSign, and SAP depend on Outreach's enterprise-scale, unparalleled customer adoption, and robust AI-powered innovation. Outreach is a privately held company based in Seattle, Washington. To learn more, please visit www.outreach.io .

PR Contact:

Amanda Woolley

[email protected]

SOURCE Outreach

Related Links

www.outreach.io

