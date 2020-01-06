PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mary T. Vidas is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Professional of the Year for her exceptional work ethic in the field of Law and for her current role as Partner at Blank Rome Law Firm.

(PRNewsfoto/Continental Who's Who)

Ms. Vidas has led a remarkable career for over 36 years, representing clients in Domestic Relations and Family Law and specializing in Matrimonial and Family Law. A tough and demanding litigator, she spends most of her professional time fighting for clients before judges in custody cases, support matters, and all manner of divorce proceedings. She is certified as an Arbitrator by the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers.

In preparation for her career, Ms. Vidas began her education at Georgetown University. She remained in Washington, DC, after graduation for 2 years and worked at Georgetown's Foreign Service School. She quickly developed an interest in the field of law during her stint in the Foreign Service, prompting her return home to attend law school at Temple University. Whilst enrolled at Temple, her Family Law Professor recognized her skill-set, subsequently offering her a position at his firm, Blank Rome, post-graduation with her Juris Doctorate degree. Climbing up the ladder quickly, she was named Partner at Blank Rome in 1996.

To further her professional development, Ms. Vidas maintains professional memberships with the Pennsylvania Bar Association, New Jersey State Bar Association, and American Bar Association. She is a frequent lecturer for the Pennsylvania Bar Institute, Academy of Matrimonial Law, Family Law Section of the American Bar Association, and the Pennsylvania Institute of CPAs ("PICPA"); her recent lecture topics have included: "Validity of Pre-nuptial Agreements," "Alimony and Elder Law Issues," "Custody Problems," "Co-parenting Agreements," "The Impact of Social Media on Divorce Cases," "Settlement Solutions: Thinking Outside the Box," and "Legal Issues Involved in the Tracing and Commingling of Marital and Non-marital Assets," and the impact of the new Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on divorcing couples. She is the Past Chair for the Family Law Section of the American Bar Association.

When she is not practicing law, Ms. Vidas enjoys reading, visiting the theatre with her family and friends, and an occasional round of golf. She is a devoted Philadelphia Eagles fan.

For more information, please visit www.blankrome.com

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

