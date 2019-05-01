Mary T. Vidas is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Top Expert Attorney as a Partner at Blank Rome Law Firm

HADDONFIELD, N.J., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Past Chair for the Family Law Section of the American Bar Association, Ms. Vidas offers services in divorce negotiation and litigation, custody and child support negotiation and litigation, alimony, pre-nuptial agreements, equitable distribution, adoption matters, contract, and shareholder disputes. Specializing in Matrimonial and Family Law, Mary has over 35 years of experience representing clients in domestic relations and family law. As well, Ms. Vidas is certified as an arbitrator by the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers.

Throughout her education and training, Ms. Vidas obtained a Juris Doctor from Temple University.

To further her professional development, Ms. Vidas maintains professional memberships with the Pennsylvania Bar Association, New Jersey State Bar Association, and the American Bar Association. She is a frequent lecturer for the Pennsylvania Bar Institute, the Academy of Matrimonial Law, the Family Law Section of the American Bar Association, and the Pennsylvania Institute of CPAs ("PICPA"). Recent lecture topics have included: "Validity of Pre-nuptial Agreements," "Alimony and Elder Law Issues," "Custody Problems," "Co-parenting Agreements," "The Impact of Social Media on Divorce Cases," "Settlement Solutions: Thinking Outside the Box," and "Legal Issues Involved in the Tracing and Commingling of Marital and Non-marital Assets," and the impact of the new Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on divorcing couples.

