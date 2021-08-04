Maryann Releases Its New Vitamin C Serum With Hyaluronic Acid

PAWCATUCK, Conn., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maryann, a leading professional skincare brand, announces today the launch of their Vitamin C Serum with hyaluronic acid. The serum utilizes powerful antioxidants to hydrate, repair, and protect sun-damaged skin, resulting in smoother skin and less hyperpigmentation.

MaryAnn's Vitamin C Serum is infused with Hyaluronic Acid and has a thinner consistency than most lotions, oils, and creams, allowing it to deeply penetrate the outer layers of skin with hydrating nutrients that help boost the skin's cell regeneration and renewal processes.

Naturally produced in the body, hyaluronic acid helps the skin retain moisture. The integration of hyaluronic acid in Maryann's new Vitamin C Serum helps keep skin hydrated and appear more supple without the greasy sheen. Hyaluronic acid also has antibacterial properties that can reduce the risk of infection.

Since its discovery in 1934, several studies have demonstrated hyaluronic acid's ability to decrease pain and reduce the risk of infection when applied to skin wounds.

Aging, exposure to ultraviolet radiation, tobacco, and smoking can all lead to decreases in hyaluronic acid in the skin.

Ascorbic acid, or vitamin C, is a water-soluble antioxidant that helps treat inflammation of the skin, reducing swelling and redness associated with irritated skin and acne breakouts. Vitamin C is safe for daily use and has a long history of treating a variety of skin conditions.

Sensitive skin is more susceptible to hyperpigmentation; Maryann's vitamin C serum can treat unwanted dark spots by inhibiting the enzyme tyrosinase, the enzyme responsible for unregulated melanin production, a determining factor in hyperpigmented skin.

The Serum includes:

Vitamin C (as ascorbic acid) & E

2% hyaluronic acid

Retinol

Orange

Green Tea

Aloe Vera

Maryann's Vitamin C serum was developed to treat the areas of skincare that can have the biggest effects on a person's self-confidence: acne scars, hyperpigmentation, and rough texture.

For more information on Maryann's Vitamin C Serum or other skincare products, please visit shopmaryann.com.

About Maryann

Maryann was founded to give you easy access to premium, natural skincare at an affordable price point. With so many options on the market, they knew it was important to create a brand that makes skincare choices simple by providing an easy-to-use line with pure, organic ingredients. Locally sourced, Made in the USA and Cruelty Free, it's no wonder we have over 15,000 5-star reviews on Amazon. The Maryann line is made up of a growing collection of solution-based skincare products to treat every skin type, tone and texture by focusing on what's important! Whether you are looking for organic ingredients, a simple skincare routine to match your on-the-go lifestyle, products with a purpose, or a brand that gives back to the environment, a #MaryannStateofMind will get you closer to the skin of your dreams.

