Maryknoll Sisters Will Host Fundraising Gala

Hundreds of guests are anticipated to attend. This year's Keynote Speaker will be Maryknoll Sister, Sr. Claudette LaVerdiere, M.M. former Maryknoll Sisters President and renown author. Paula Swaggerman Carvey and her husband Dana Carvey, American stand-up comedian and actor, will be the Maryknoll Sisters Partners in Mission Award recipients; and the O'Neil Family will be receiving the Maryknoll Sisters Foundation Award on behalf of the Cymaron Foundation.

For a chance to win raffle ticket prizes of $5,000 or $2,500, purchase event tickets or more information on the many sponsorship opportunities please visit maryknollsisters.org/gala, call 866.662.9900, or E-Mail: events@mksisters.org

For decades, Ellis Island served as America's "gateway to the world" as millions of immigrants arrived from every nation on earth... it's where many of our own ancestors first set foot in this country. What better place to celebrate a ministry that extends to all parts of the world?

About Us- Maryknoll Sisters are a group of inspirational Catholic woman who devote their lives to making God's love visible around the world. Their mission began in 1912, when they became the first group of Catholic Sisters in the United Stated founded for overseas mission. These courageous and selfless women risk their lives to provide services for ailing people in need within countries where poverty and oppression run rampant.

Today there are approximately 383 Sisters serving in 24 places around the world. As nurses, doctors, teachers, theologians, social workers, environmentalists and more, the sisters have band together to fight for social justice and peace.

Contact: Ms. Chelsea Waller, Communications Mgr.



Phone: 914-941-0783, ext. 5687



E-mail: cwaller@mksisters.org

SOURCE Maryknoll Sisters