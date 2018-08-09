Maryland Center for Addiction Treatment Celebrates Grand Opening with Community Open House

WALDORF, Md., Aug. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Recovery Centers of America (RCA), a community-based addiction treatment provider delivering evidence-based care, invites Maryland, Washington D.C. and Northern Virginia communities to an open house to celebrate the grand opening of the Maryland Center for Addiction Treatment (MCAT), an all-encompassing, 72,335 square foot facility in Waldorf, MD.

The event will be held Thursday, August 16, 2018 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The Maryland Center for Addiction Treatment is a full service, neighborhood based addiction treatment center offering a full continuum of care including medically-monitored detoxification, residential inpatient and aftercare planning services as well as specific treatment curriculums for Young Men and Young Women, First Responders, Adults, and Aftercare Services.

RCA's Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Deni Carise will speak about how an integrated approach using evidence-based treatments that include cognitive behavioral therapy, RCA's immersive 12 Step approach and Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) are advancing breakthroughs in patient recovery. As RCA's chief scientific officer, Dr. Carise addresses behavioral health experts and healthcare providers nationwide on best practices and efficacy of evidence-based addiction treatments.

In addition, Annapolis, MD-based interventionist, Joani Gammill, a frequent guest on the Dr. Oz show, will share her personal perspective and impact of interventions she's performed for hundreds of families around the country, advocating to reduce the stigma surrounding substance use disorder and how her own intervention for opioid addiction motivated her to change her life.

RCA's Director of Family Services, Trish Caldwell, will hold a session to motivate families to take the first steps in their loved ones' journey to recovery.

Guests will be given opportunities to speak to RCA presenters as well as public officials who will address the community, such as Charles County Commissioner Peter Murphy and State Delegate Edith Patterson who will be issuing the MCAT state citation.

Hors d'oeuvres and speakers will conclude with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 7 p.m. Tours of the facility will begin at 7:15 p.m. Registration for the free open house can be found here.

About Recovery Centers of America



Recovery Centers of America provides a comprehensive, evidence-based approach to addiction treatment. The company is in-network with most major insurance providers, which improves access to affordable care and reduces out of pocket expenses for individuals and families seeking addiction treatment.

RCA's centers for addiction medicine are located in patients' neighborhoods providing easy access for families to participate in the treatment process and to access care 24/7. Being in patients' neighborhoods allows the company to provide patients with continuity across all levels of care, from detox and residential to outpatient and recovery support meetings – right in the neighborhoods where families live and work.

For more information, visit www.RecoveryCentersofAmerica.com or call 1-800-RECOVERY.

RCA Company Contact:



Bill Koroncai, Director of Communications



bkoroncai@recoverycoa.com

RCA Media Contacts:



Tony DeFazio, DeFazio Communications, LLC.



Ph: 484-534-3306



tony@defaziocommunications.com

Maxwell McAdams



Ph: 484-534-3336



maxwell@defaziocommunications.com

SOURCE Recovery Centers of America

Related Links

recoverycentersofamerica.com

