Maryland Chapter of Public Relations Society of America Announces 2021 Board of Directors

BALTIMORE, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Public Relations Society of America Maryland Chapter (PRSA Maryland), the leading organization serving communications and public relations professionals in central Maryland, has announced its 2021 president, executive committee, and board of directors.

The chapter elected David Marshall, Ph.D., APR as 2021 President. Marshall is professor and chair of The Department of Strategic Communication at Morgan State University. Since joining the board of directors this year he served as nominations chair and coordinator of awards judging for a sister PRSA chapter competition. He also recruited and onboarded the chapter's first diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) co-chairs whose roles have since been elevated to board level positions.

In 2019, PRSA Maryland named Marshall Educator of The Year at the annual Best in Maryland competition. He has been active with PRSA National and The PR Council on plans to create diverse pipelines of talent by encouraging agencies to increase their recruitment efforts at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

"I am very honored to serve in this role," said Marshall. "We have an incredible opportunity in 2021 to help inform major issues facing our sector from COVID-19 business recovery to diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. I am excited to work with this incredibly talented board and explore ways to strengthen our members so they can continue to provide high-level outcomes for their clients and companies."

The 2021 PRSA Maryland board of directors consists of:

Executive Committee

President: David Marshall, Ph.D., APR, Professor and Chair, Department of Strategic Communication, Morgan State University

Vice President: Emily McDermott, Director, Van Eperen

Secretary: Tracy Imm, M.S., M.B.A., Founder Tracy Imm Worldwide, LLC

Treasurer: Renata Allen, M.B.A., Director, Scheduling & Events, Baltimore City Community College

Immediate Past President: Lisa Brusio Coster, M.A., President, Coster Communications, Ltd.

Directors

Nikki Bracy, M.S.M., PR & Social Media Supervisor, Planit

Jeffrey A. Davis, APR, Principal, J. Davis Public Relations, LLC

Laurie Farrell, President and Owner, Mission Street Communications

Melanie Formentin, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Public Relations, Towson University

Dianna Fornaro, M.A, APR, Senior Communications Specialist, Chesapeake Employers' Insurance Company

Kaletha Henry, M.F.A., Owner/Director, Be Local Go Global

Lisa Lance, M.A., Director of Communications and Marketing, Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET)

Tia Malloy, M.S., Communication Strategist, Applied Development LLC

Mary Miles, PR & Digital Strategist, Weinberg Harris & Associates

Anthony Naglieri, M.P.A., Chief of Staff & Head of Communications, Petal

Phillip Yerby, Group Manager, Weber Shandwick

Assembly Delegates serve as the chapter's representatives at PRSA Leadership Assembly, and the liaison between the Society and Chapter:

Cathy E. Nyce, M.A., Director, Marketing and Communications, Maryland Auto Insurance

Kenneth R. Smith, APR, Director, Global Sales and Strategy Communications, Boeing

In 2021, PRSA Maryland will continue to offer its well-received professional development programs, in addition to its signature events: The annual Maryland Conference and The Best in Maryland Awards.

About PRSA Maryland

The Maryland Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA Maryland) was established in 1961 to help public relations and communications professionals stay connected professionally and personally. As part of the nation's largest and foremost organization of communication professionals, PRSA Maryland offers networking, training, resources, and support to assist members in practicing public relations at the speed of communication. For more information, visit www.prsamd.org.

SOURCE Public Relations Society of America - Maryland

