Maryland Governor Larry Hogan Tours MaximBio's COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test Manufacturing Facility

Jonathan Maa, COO of MaximBio said, "As a women and minority-owned small business, we are proud to be one of a select few American companies with an FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for an over-the-counter, home-use rapid antigen test for COVID-19. We are exceedingly proud to be building our product exclusively here in the United States, helping to strengthen manufacturing in America and employing hundreds of Americans in the process."

MaximBio, who only received their EUA in January, recently successfully fulfilled a multi-million test production contract for the United States Department of Defense, receiving a high rating by the department for contract performance and delivery.

While at Maxim Bio Governor Hogan presented Maxim Bio with the Governor's Citation recognizing the "company's commitment to enhancing global health through the development and manufacturing of trusted diagnostic solutions."

About Maxim Biomedical Inc.

Headquartered in Rockville, MD, Maxim Biomedical is a leading diagnostic healthcare company providing innovative solutions through the development and manufacture of trusted testing solutions. Our mission is to create diagnostic products that are affordable, accessible, and enable actionable testing to improve patient outcomes around the globe.

