Maryland Joins OffenderWatch Network, Statewide System for Managing Registered Sex Offenders

Every Maryland law enforcement agency that manages or accesses registered sex offender data, including sheriff's offices, police departments and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, will be able to collaborate on sex offender records, aid each other in investigations, and easily share notifications with the public. Maryland residents can also sign up for free email alerts when a registered sex offender moves into their neighborhood.

ABOUT OFFENDERWATCH

There are nearly 900,000 registered sex offenders in the United States. Many states have different systems for tracking these offenders, making it difficult for agencies to update records when offenders cross state lines. OffenderWatch works with law enforcement agencies to provide registry software and tools to easily communicate information to the public. Founded in 2000 in Covington, La. under the Watch Systems company, OffenderWatch provides a variety services to sheriffs' offices, police departments, Attorney Generals' offices, U.S. Marshal judicial districts, U.S. attorneys, federal and state probation and parole agents, department of corrections, Indian tribes, and more. In 2018, OffenderWatch partnered with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Canada to manage the Canadian National Sex Offender Registry. In 2019, OffenderWatch launched a new, groundbreaking technology, OffenderWatch Safe Virtual Neighborhood. The mobile app identifies online contact from registered sex offenders through a child's smartphone device, instantly alerting parents to the communication. Learn more at OffenderWatch.com.

