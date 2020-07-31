Maryland Patient Safety Center Names Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center as Circle of Honor Winner for the 2020 Minogue Awards for Patient Safety Innovation

FORT WASHINGTON, Md., July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Maryland Patient Safety Center recently announced that Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center was named a Circle of Honor winner for the 2020 Minogue Awards for Patient Safety Innovation. The award-winning program was entitled Adopt-A-Room to Improve Patient Experience and Promote Teamwork.



"Our vision is to provide a world-class patient experience to every person, every time," said Eunmee Shim, president of Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center. "Patient safety is paramount, and we thank the Maryland Patient Safety Center for recognizing the hard work and vigilance of our dedicated team."

The hospital used a team-based problem-solving model to increase its patient experience. They formed an Interdisciplinary Patient Experience Committee (IPEC) that included a mixture of frontline employees, management, and a patient representative. The concept of the Adopt-A-Room initiative is to communicate with patients from admissions to discharge, allowing problems to be resolved in real-time and to receive instant feedback. The idea is to ensure the hospital is meeting the expectations of each patient. As a result, this concept significantly improved the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAPHS) scores. They saw increases in the areas of doctor communication, nurse communication, and overall hospital rating.

Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center was one of eight hospitals throughout Maryland named a Circle of Honor winner recognizing top safety and quality solutions in healthcare. The honorees were selected by a panel of independent judges who are leaders in the Maryland healthcare community. Winners will be recognized at the 16th Annual Maryland Patient Safety Conference, which will be held virtually on September 9, 2020.

"With over 70 submissions to choose from, we know that healthcare organizations here in Maryland are some of the most forward thinking throughout the country," said Blair Eig, MD, president and CEO of the Maryland Patient Safety Center. "We are proud to recognize all participants for their attention, innovation, and commitment to addressing some of the most pertinent and complex issues penetrating patient safety today. Congratulations to the winners on their successful contributions to our mission of making healthcare in Maryland the safest in the nation."

Named for the Center's first President and Executive Director, William Minogue, MD, FACP, to honor his enduring contributions to and passion for improving patient care and safety, The Minogue Awards were created by the Center Board of Directors to recognize organizations within the state that have made a demonstrable difference in patient safety through an innovative solution.

About Maryland Patient Safety Center



The Maryland Patient Safety Center brings together healthcare organizations and providers to improve patient safety and healthcare quality for all Marylanders. The goal of the Center is to make healthcare in Maryland the safest in the nation by focusing on the systems of care, reducing the occurrence of adverse events, and improving the culture of patient safety at Maryland healthcare facilities. For more information, visit www.marylandpatientsafetycenter.org.

About Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center

Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center is a 37-bed acute care hospital in Prince George's County, Maryland. The hospital operates one of the busiest emergency rooms in the metropolitan area, seeing nearly 40,000 patients each year in the Fort Washington, Oxon Hill, Temple Hills, and Accokeek areas. The hospital also provides general inpatient services. The medical center joined the Adventist HealthCare system in October 2019. Learn more at FortWashingtonMC.org and AdventistHealthCare.com.

Contact: Cymando Henley, [email protected], 301-332-0663

SOURCE Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center

Related Links

https://www.fortwashingtonmc.org

