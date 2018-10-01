Maryland RE/MAX Agent Honored with the Good Neighbor Award by the National Association of Realtors

DENVER, Oct. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX, LLC, the #1 name in real estate*, is proud to announce that Jeremy Lichtenstein of RE/MAX Realty Services in Bethesda, Maryland, is a winner of the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) Good Neighbor Award for 2018. Lichtenstein was recognized for creating KIND (Kids In Need Distributors), an organization that provides weekend meals to children in need to help combat the issue of food insecurity throughout Montgomery County in Maryland.

"RE/MAX agents are inherently generous and passionate about supporting their communities," said Adam Contos, RE/MAX CEO. "Jeremy is an exceptional role model for our overarching corporate commitment to community giving. Outside of being an outstanding agent, he works tirelessly for a cause that is true to his heart. A true embodiment of our values and culture, we could not be prouder to have him as a part of the RE/MAX family."

Lichtenstein created the nonprofit organization KIND in 2012 to address childhood hunger within his community. Montgomery County is one of the most affluent in the United States, yet one in three children in the local school system is on the federal Free and Reduced Meal program (FARM). In just six years, KIND has grown from providing weekend food for 37 students at one public school to now serving more than 2,000 children in 25 schools.

"When I realized that thousands of children didn't have enough to eat in my own neighborhood, there was no other choice but to spring into action immediately," said Lichtenstein. "At the time, I had no idea the impact KIND could have and how much my small food donation project could grow. I'm truly humbled by this honor from my peers at the National Association of REALTORS, however KIND would not be possible without all of the volunteers and vendor partners who help to make my dream of helping families in need a reality."

Lichtenstein and the four other winners will each receive a $10,000 grant for their nonprofit organizations and a feature in the November/December issue of REALTOR® Magazine. The winners will accept an award in front of thousands of their peers at the 2018 REALTORS® Conference & Expo in Boston November 2-5, 2018.

The remaining five out of 10 total finalists for the award will each receive honorable mentions and a $2,500 grant in recognition of their work.

The National Association of REALTORS Good Neighbor Award is supported by primary sponsor realtor.com® and Wells Fargo Home Mortgage. Nominees were judged on their personal contribution of time as well as financial and material contributions to benefit their causes.

