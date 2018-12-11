Maryland trio Lo Village releases their brand new single "Souvenirs" with a music video premier

"This record is an accumulation of experiences and emotions over time. It's a window into the last year of our lives…the obstacles, the challenges and the souvenirs we've picked up along the way. Now that the song and video is out and we got to get everything off our chest, we have them to also serve as souvenirs that remind us of this exact moment in our lives," comments Kane of Lo Village.

"Souvenirs" comes off of the group's upcoming project, The Death of Lo Village. The EP is an exciting follow up to Lo Village's second project, For the Birds , which dropped in 2017. For the Birds caught the ears of Spotify, with its lead single Lil Mama being selected for the platform's branded playlist, Mellow Bars . The Maryland natives have clearly been hard at work over the past couple of years; view some of their earlier work HERE and read more about the trio HERE .

About Lo Village

Lo Village has also gained increasing traction within the music industry. Some of the trio's highlights in 2018 included being selected for multiple Spotify branded playlists and amassing over two million streams on the Spotify platform alone. The group has also performed live in cities up and down the east coast, including at a 2018 New York Fashion Week pop up shop. The release of their fourth single, Souvenirs capstones their third project, The Death of Lo Village, and launches the group into 2019 with a bang.

About Rebel Music Collective

Rebel Music Collective is a music label that was created by Kane Tabiri in 2011. The idea for the Collective came after Kane realized the arsenal of talent that he was surrounded by, namely in his sister, Ama, and his close friend, Charles Tyler. By 2015, Kane and Charles Tyler had formed the hip-hop/R&B group now known as Lo Village, based out of their hometown in Gaithersburg, MD.

