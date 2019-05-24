Marymount University Appoints Jonathan Aberman Dean of Its School of Business and Technology

ARLINGTON, Va., May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marymount University, a Catholic university based in Arlington Virginia, has appointed Jonathan Aberman as interim Dean of its School of Business and Technology. Marymount has a long tradition of education grounded in the liberal arts combined with opportunities for undergraduate and graduate specialization in areas of prime importance to growing the Greater Washington region's economy, including healthcare, hospitality, cybersecurity and business management. Aberman will take on his new role on July 1, 2019.

Aberman, who was recently identified in Forbes as the "unsung hero" of the successful effort to bring Amazon HQ2 to Northern Virginia, is a prominent figure in the region's technology business community. His economic development research and recommendations have been incorporated into efforts by regional organizations such as the 2030 Group, Greater Washington Partnership and the Greater Washington Board of Trade as they work to increase opportunities to grow innovation-based businesses and employment in the region.

Through his media work as a regular columnist for national and local news organizations and as the host of What's Working in Washington (WFED), Aberman has been a tireless promoter of the Greater Washington region's economic opportunities. He is also a proven educator, having been a lecturer on entrepreneurship, strategy, family business growth and corporate finance at the University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business for over 10 years. His business activities include helping to found 16 technology businesses through Amplifier Ventures, a venture capital and innovation consulting business based in McLean, Virginia. Previously, he practiced law and served as managing partner of the local offices of two national technology law firms.

Dr. Irma Becerra, Marymount's president, said, "We are very excited to have Jonathan join us as interim dean and we look forward to combining his experience and passion for education, entrepreneurship and innovation with the solid foundation we have already built. We both see Marymount as an agile and values-based university, unique in the region. Our nation is facing a technology talent gap that is growing rapidly. We can address it by growing our School of Business and Technology to help our students make a difference in the world. Hiring Jonathan is a key step in the school's development."

Aberman echoed Dr. Becerra's sentiment, adding that, "It's not just the fact that the nature of work changes so quickly now or that companies need a rich and growing pipeline of capable, visionary technology-savvy talent. Companies need this talent to have a liberal arts education so they come to the workforce understanding business, history, politics, law, ethics and other disciplines so critical in this disruptive age.

"Teaching students how to think, by combining liberal arts, digital literacy and entrepreneurial thinking, will enable them to be attractive to today's employers and tomorrow's ever-changing demands. I am honored that I have been asked to join Marymount's mission-driven community of educators and students."

"Jonathan's extensive experience, his ties to the Capital Region and devotion to expanding entrepreneurship and innovation will be an incredible asset to Marymount," said Jason Miller, CEO of the Greater Washington Partnership. "The Capital Region's growth depends upon developing, retraining and attracting talent with in-demand technology skills and the entrepreneurial and business skills to create the leading companies of tomorrow. Marymount's commitment to growing its business and technology school's programs and capabilities is critical to the region's future and success."

Tien Wong, chairman of Opus8, founder of CONNECTpreneur and a leading voice in the Greater Washington region's entrepreneur community, sees Aberman joining Marymount as an important moment for the region's future. "Jonathan is one of the guys we all look to for leadership and for getting the community organized to get things done, like he has with the Tandem Product Academy, FounderCorps and countless other initiatives he has launched over the years to promote entrepreneurship and innovation. He's just tireless in his commitment to our region, the students he teaches and the companies he works with."

Jack McDougle, CEO of the Greater Washington Board of Trade, added, "I can think of no better person to lead Marymount University's business school than Jonathan. His keen understanding of the region's economic landscape paired with his expertise on entrepreneurship will make him very effective at preparing the next generation of business leaders and innovators. This is an exciting opportunity for Marymount, one of the region's prized academic institutions, and I am excited to see how the business school evolves under Jonathan's leadership."

For Further Information Contact:

Carmen Brown, VP Communications Marymount University

Email: brownc@marymount.edu

Telephone: (703) 522-5600

About Marymount University

Marymount University is a Catholic university with its main campus in Arlington, Virginia. Marymount offers bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees in a wide range of disciplines. It has approximately 3,375 students enrolled, representing approximately 44 states and 76 countries.

About Marymount University School of Business and Technology

The School of Business and Technology is located in the brand new, state-of-the-art Ballston Center building in the heart of the Ballston business community, a few short miles from Washington, D.C. Students live and learn in the national capital region, an epicenter for dialogue, engagement and diversity. At the undergraduate level, students choose from a variety of degree paths in business, economics and technology. At the graduate level, its programs include degree, dual-degree and certificate programs in business, management, technology and cybersecurity. Grounded in the tradition of Catholic higher education, its programs stress academic excellence, service to others, global engagement and the development of ethical and socially responsible leaders.

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE Marymount University