Marymount University launches "Upskilling for the What's Next Economy"

Upskilling for the What's Next Economy allows students to achieve a graduate level qualification in areas of economic demand such as cybersecurity, data science, health care, talent attraction, management and intrapreneurship. The program's modular approach, unique in the greater Washington region, is built from six master's degrees in technology and business management and 11 certificates in high-demand technology and business skill areas. Students can complete the program in as little as a year with unique qualifications that will help them stand out in the workforce.

Combined with six dual degree programs and one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity doctoral programs in the nation, Marymount is uniquely positioned to let students rapidly upskill themselves and demonstrate achievement in the areas that most suit the student's interests and budget.

Upskilling for the What's Next Economy incorporates the following degrees and certificates:

Master's Qualifications in Management (all offered in an accelerated eight-week format so students can complete in as little as a year)

MBA



Human Resources Management MA



Health Care Management MS

Master's Qualifications in Technology

Cybersecurity MS



Information Technology MS



Emerging Technology MS

Accelerated Dual Degrees

MBA/Cybersecurity MS



MBA/Human Resource Management MA



MBA/Information Technology MS



MBA/Health Care Management MS

Doctorate in Cybersecurity

Eleven course certificates that allow students to achieve graduate level skill development in attractive career pathways

Cybersecurity



Data Science



Digital Health



Digital Transformation



Health Care Informatics



Health Care Practice Management



Intrapreneurship



Leadership



Organizational Development



Project Management



Talent Management

Nursing

Accelerated second degree BSN



Fully-online MSN

"In the What's Next Economy, job and career opportunities go to those best prepared to perform," said Dr. Irma Becerra, President of Marymount University. "As a leading mission-focused university, our unique faculty and programs can get our region's talent back to work and help the economy recover. We know that people who have been displaced from their jobs and challenged by current economic conditions are best served by a modular approach that lets them build the qualifications they want as fast as they want. With our agility to create programs to answer today's urgent needs, we can tell our region's talented workforce that we have their backs as they aim to upskill and retool."

Dr. Hesham El-Rewini, Provost at Marymount, notes that Upskilling for the What's Next Economy is based on three principles – modularity, efficiency and resiliency.

"Modularity means that graduate programs work together so that our students can tailor their courses of study to achieve degree qualifications that uniquely position them in the job market, or to become leaders of their own organizations. Efficiency means we offer many accelerated programs that don't reduce credit hours or academic rigor, but can be completed in less time than usual. Resiliency means that our programs combine face-to-face and online learning to cater to our students' work-life balance during these stressful times."

Jonathan Aberman, Dean of Marymount's School of Business and Technology and a trusted voice on economic development and technology, sees Upskilling for the What's Next Economy as an essential part of what the greater Washington region must do to grow new businesses and create new jobs.

"We can see clearly that in the What's Next Economy, the best opportunities are going to be in technology. The unique structure at Marymount allows us to educate people in a cross-disciplinary way, so they can graduate with technical and managerial skills and an entrepreneurial mindset. I'm very happy to be at Marymount at a time when my prior experiences in helping to grow our economy can be applied to helping people get back to work."

About Marymount University

Marymount University is a Catholic university with its main campus in Arlington, Va. Marymount offers students a unique mix of liberal arts, technology and specialized educational opportunities through a variety of bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees in a wide range of disciplines. Marymount has about 3,363 students enrolled, representing approximately 45 states and 76 countries. The University has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as having one of the most internationally diverse student bodies in the nation.

About Marymount University's School of Business and Technology

The School of Business and Technology is unique in the Commonwealth of Virginia through its combination of business and computer science education in a single school. This allows its more than 1,000 students to benefit from cross-disciplinary education at both the undergraduate and graduate levels, and prepares them for careers at the intersection of business and technology. The School offers degrees in Cybersecurity, Information Technology, Leadership & Management and Business Administration. Its Doctorate in Cybersecurity program is one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity programs in the greater Washington region, and recent investments in computer game design and development, machine learning and entrepreneurship highlight future opportunities and growth for students and graduates.

CONTACT

Nick Munson

[email protected]

703-284-3843

SOURCE Marymount University

Related Links

http://www.marymount.edu

