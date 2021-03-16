Mary's Gone Crackers Celebrates 18 Years of Wholesome Ingredients for National Chia Seed Day

"Taste and nutrition come first in creating every line of our crackers. We aim to provide nutrient-rich snacks that taste delicious, and this starts with our ingredients," said Carla King, Sr. Marketing Manager with Mary's Gone Crackers. "Chia seeds are one of the many hearty and wholesome ingredients that we are proud to bake with. They offer a slew of benefits to overall health, and are integral in creating the crunchy, toasty texture our Real Thins have become known for."

Recognized for their wide-reaching benefits, chia seeds are rich in fiber and protein – providing up to 11 grams of fiber and four grams of protein per serving – to keep you full longer and support optimum digestive health. Despite their tiny size, they can also provide more omega-3s than salmon and more antioxidants than certain berries, properties known to enhance immunity. Every seed also contains zinc, magnesium, calcium and many other vitamins and nutrients.

Mary's Gone Crackers bakes chia seeds into every Real Thin cracker to provide stamina, strength and fuel active, health-conscious lifestyles. Since their inception, Mary's Gone Crackers has remained committed to using only whole ingredients found in nature in their Legacy, Super Seed and Real Thin lines.

The Real Thin Crackers are available in Sea Salt and Garlic Rosemary, with three additional varieties added last year: Tomato + Basil, Olive Oil + Cracked Black Pepper, and Chipotle. Each flavor features Mary's gluten-free flour blend and fresh seasonings including organic garlic, rosemary, black pepper, and more.

Due to unprecedented consumer demand for the Real Thin varieties, Mary's Gone Crackers expanded their Real Thin line and distribution across the U.S. and Canada last year. Mary's Gone Crackers can be purchased at natural, specialty, mainstream grocery and club stores and via online channels. To learn more, visit https://www.marysgonecrackers.com/ or follow them on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter .

About Mary's Gone Crackers

Mary's Gone Crackers® is the largest organic and gluten free cracker company in the United States. The company bakes organic, gluten-free, non-GMO crackers in their own dedicated organic and gluten-free bakery in Reno, Nevada. Since its inception, the company has grown at a rapid pace, expanding its offerings while staying true to its promise to use only whole, plant-based ingredients free from wheat, nuts, eggs, and dairy. Products are available at natural, specialty, mainstream grocery and club stores. Mary's Gone Crackers, in business since 2004, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Kameda Seika, Japan's largest manufacturer of rice crackers.

