Mary's Pizza Shack Announces November 27 Fundraiser for Camp Fire

SONOMA, Calif., Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mary's Pizza Shack will donate 15% of all sales on Tuesday, November 27, 2018 to the Sierra Nevada Camp Fire Relief Fund. Customers can support the fundraising effort by dining at any participating Mary's Pizza Shack location, anytime on November 27.

All Mary's Pizza Shack locations in Sonoma County, Napa County, Solano County, Contra Costa County and Marin County are participating. For a full list of participating locations, visit http://bit.ly/CampFireReliefFundaiser.

"Our hearts go out to our neighbors in Butte County. We in Sonoma County are no strangers to fire devastation and what it takes to rebuild," said Vince Albano, CEO of Mary's Pizza Shack. "We want to make a meaningful contribution to support the long-term recovery efforts any way we can."

Mary's Pizza Shack's founder, Mary Fazio, not only knew how to make a delicious meatball, she was also a kind hearted and generous woman. It is with Mary's heart and generosity that the Mary's Pizza Shack family gives back to organizations throughout the year. Through it's Dine & Donate program and Charitable Donations, the company donates over $500,000 annually.

About Mary's Pizza Shack

Founded in 1959 by Mary Fazio, Mary's Pizza Shack now has 18 locations in Northern California and is famous for its homemade Italian food, fun atmosphere, and reasonable prices. Currently owned and operated by the third generation of Mary Fazio's family, Mary's Pizza Shack still offers the same giant meatballs, pasta sauces, pizzas, soups and salad dressings that Mary made famous. From the original "Shack" in Boyes Hot Springs, Mary's Pizza Shack has now grown to include locations in Sonoma, Napa, Marin, Solano, Contra Costa, Shasta and Placer counties. For more information and a complete list of locations, please visit maryspizzashack.com.

Keeley Body

Mary's Pizza Shack

707.938.3602 x116

205305@email4pr.com

SOURCE Mary's Pizza Shack