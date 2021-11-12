Maryville University, Pearson Extend Online Advanced Nursing Degrees Partnership

ST. LOUIS , Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pearson and Maryville University announced the renewal of their longstanding partnership to offer a suite of online nursing degrees. This renewal with Maryville, ranked in the top five fastest-growing private universities in the nation by The Chronicle of Higher Education, extends the curriculum and offerings for the Master of Science in Nursing (MSN), Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP), and Post-Master Certificate (PMC) programs.

The programs are designed to meet students' unique career goals, including five nurse practitioner (NP) options. The specializations include Adult Geriatric NP, Family NP, Pediatric NP, Adult/Geriatric Acute NP, and Psychiatric-Mental Health NP. The DNP program also has a novel approach with a streamlined curriculum - a BSN to DNP - allowing the student to accelerate from a bachelor to a doctorate in a single degree path. This partnership runs through 2033 and creates lifelong pathways to help build the nursing workforce of tomorrow. According to Pearson's 2021 Global Learner Survey, 45% of college students nationwide were inspired by the pandemic to consider a career in healthcare or science.

Opportunities have emerged for the next generation to take on leadership roles and help solve the challenges of our healthcare system. The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects a need of 110,000 NPs by 2029, a 52% employment growth, which this partnership seeks to fill. Maryville will continue to utilize the full scope of Pearson's higher education online offerings.

"Our continued partnership with Pearson enables us to address the nursing shortage by scaling access to high-quality education for future healthcare leaders," said Mark Lombardi, Ph.D., president of Maryville University. "Our model focuses on meeting the needs of nursing students across the country, often in rural areas where there are minimal options for nurses seeking advanced degrees. Our graduates are vital contributors to the health and well-being of their communities."

"Since 2011 we have enjoyed a strong, close partnership with Maryville, consistently delivering online learning solutions that meet the evolving demands of today and answer the challenges of tomorrow," said Kees Bol, managing director, Pearson Online Learning Services. "As we enter this next phase, we are confident and excited to work together with Maryville to reach their goals."

Pearson's Online Learning Services group partners with over 30 higher education institutions around the world, supporting over 450 undergraduate and graduate online degree programs, certificates, and short course programs.

About Pearson

Learning is the most powerful force for change in the world. More than 20,000 Pearson employees deliver our products and services in nearly 200 countries, all working towards a common purpose – to help everyone achieve their potential through learning. We do that by providing high quality, digital content and learning experiences, as well as assessments and qualifications that help people build their skills and grow with the world around them. We are the world's leading learning company. Learn more at pearsonplc.com.

About Maryville University

Founded in 1872, Maryville University is a comprehensive and nationally ranked private institution with an enrollment of 10,500 students. Maryville offers over 90 degrees at the undergraduate, master's and doctoral levels, as well as several certificates that align with the undergraduate and graduate education levels. Maryville is recognized as the second fastest-growing private university in the United States by The Chronicle of Higher Education, serving students from all 50 states and 56 countries. More than 17,000 Maryville alumni work and live in the St. Louis region.

Media Contact:

Scott Overland

[email protected]

SOURCE Pearson