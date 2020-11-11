MAS Seeds and Nature Source Improved Plants join forces in a long-term agreement to accelerate and streamline maize breeding

MONT DE MARSAN, France and ITHACA, N.Y., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MAS Seeds and Nature Source Improved Plants (NSIP) announced today the formation of a long-term research partnership. This strategic collaboration will benefit from the expertise of both sides to further accelerate the application of breeding technologies. The partnership will initially focus on maize breeding but may expand to other crops in the future.

MAS Seeds and NSIP will work together to improve the application of an Integrated Package of NSIP's Breeding Technologies and Services. The collaboration will combine well-established breeding programs, germplasm, trialing networks, and predictive analytics of MAS Seeds with NSIP's advanced analytics and comprehensive suite of computational breeding technologies and expertise. This new partnership expands and deepens the relationship between the two companies, which has been ongoing for more than 6 years.

With a joint technology platform, both companies aim to further develop predictive breeding technologies to bring genetic innovation into the world market faster and more precise to help farmers increase productivity. This will be accomplished by increasing the rate of genetic improvement, streamlining, and optimizing R&D costs.

Steven Tanksley (Chief Technology Officer, NSIP): "NSIP is excited to be providing both its expertise and advanced analytical tools in this partnership with MAS Seeds to develop higher performing maize varieties for the benefit of farmers and consumers worldwide."

Michaël Fourneau (Head of Research and Development): "We are delighted to combine our efforts in breeding. This partnership will allow us to create new hybrids combining our genetic with native germplasm to meet new sustainable agriculture challenges."

Watch video interview for this press release.

About Nature Source Improved Plants (NSIP)

Established in 2006, Nature Source Improved Plants (NSIP) is an advanced optimization analytics company located in New York, USA and Chiapas, Mexico; and dedicated to the conservation, evaluation and utilization of natural genetic resources to deliver high performing plant materials and creating value and efficiency through innovative and sustainable cutting-edge technologies for the global community. NSIP is focused on maximizing genetic performance via a unique pipeline of new breeding technologies based on genomics, operations research and other advanced fields of mathematics and computer science. NSIP's advanced genetics and breeding technologies have resulted in significant increases in productivity and quality across a wide variety of field, vegetable, perennial and orphan crops, while minimizing R&D costs. NSIP is also focused on the development of high throughput and high-fidelity in vitro propagation techniques to meet the needs of growers – especially those involved in the production of perennial plantation crops. Management: Suresh Prabhakaran (Chief Operating Officer), Alfonso Romo Jr. (CEO)

For more information about NSIP, please visit NSIP, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube

About MAS Seeds

MAS Seeds is the subsidiary of MAÏSADOUR Group in the South-West France. With 70-year experience in seed business, today, MAS Seeds is structured around three professions: hybrid breeding (maize, sunflower and oilseed rape), seed production and commercialization. As one of Europe's leading hybrid seed producer, the company holds 25,000 ha production capacity representing 2.5 million bags of seeds (corn, sunflower, winter oilseed rape, alfalfa, sorghum, cereals and fodder) whereas two thirds of its production is made in the South-West France. MAS Seeds has 13 subsidiaries and makes 85% of its turnover outside France in 50 countries in Europe, Africa, Asia and Americas. In fiscal year 2019/20, around 700 full time employees working in 23 countries has generated around 155 million € turnover, of which 12% was invested in research and development. MAS Seeds' mission is to provide high quality seeds and innovative solutions to help farmers increase the value of their production and their land in a sustainable way. Management: Michael Fourneau (Head of Research and Development), Jacques Groison (CEO) and Jean-Luc Capes (Chairman)

For more information about MAS Seeds, please visit: MAS Seeds, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube

Press contact MAS Seeds NSIP Burcin DILCI Head of Communications and Brand Management +33 6 87 70 23 62 [email protected] Suresh PRABHAKARAN Chief Operating Officer +1 317 989 0035 [email protected]

SOURCE Nature Source Improved Plants, LLC

Related Links

http://www.nsiplants.com

