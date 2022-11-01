Mascarpone Cheese Market Size to Grow by USD 1.18 Bn, Increased Demand for Convenience Foods to Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The mascarpone cheese market growth will be driven by factors such as the increased demand for convenience foods. Rapid urbanization across the world has led to a rise in disposable income, which is resulting in an increase in job opportunities. This is leading to changes in food habits and trends such as ready-to-eat (RTE) food products. This, in turn, will increase mascarpone cheese offerings in the RTE segment during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mascarpone Cheese Market 2022-2026

The mascarpone cheese market size is expected to grow by USD 1.18 billion from 20021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.44% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

View a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with research methodology.

Mascarpone Cheese Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our mascarpone cheese market report covers the following areas:

Mascarpone Cheese Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Offline: The offline segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Offline distributional channels include specialty stores, hypermarkets, and others, which have a large collection of cheese from different countries. Customers prefer offline distribution channels owing to the availability of trained staff, which helps them make informed decisions. Such benefits are expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.



Online

Geography

North America : North America will account for 43% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as The presence of a well-established food and beverage industry and an organized retail sector. The US and Canada are the key countries for the mascarpone cheese market in North America .

: will account for 43% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as The presence of a well-established food and beverage industry and an organized retail sector. The US and are the key countries for the mascarpone cheese market in .

Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions.

Mascarpone Cheese Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the mascarpone cheese market, including Arla Foods amba, BelGioioso Cheese Inc., BV Dairy, Elle and Vire, Emborg Uhrenholt AS, EMILIO MAURI S.p.A., Ferraro Dairy Foods, Goloka Dairy Products Pvt. Ltd., Granarolo S.p.A., La Casa Del Formaggio, Land O Lakes Inc., Meadow Foods Ltd., Mila LATTE MONTAGNA ALTO ADIGE Soc. Agr. Coop., Newlat Food SpA, Phoon Huat Pte. Ltd., Piatnica, Quality Cheese Inc., Sordi Srl, Tatua Co operative Dairy Co. Ltd., and Woolworths Group Ltd.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and latest developments.

Mascarpone Cheese Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist mascarpone cheese market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the mascarpone cheese market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the mascarpone cheese market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of mascarpone cheese market vendors

Mascarpone Cheese Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.44% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.18 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.31 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Arla Foods amba, BelGioioso Cheese Inc., BV Dairy, Elle and Vire, Emborg Uhrenholt AS, EMILIO MAURI S.p.A., Ferraro Dairy Foods, Goloka Dairy Products Pvt. Ltd., Granarolo S.p.A., La Casa Del Formaggio, Land O Lakes Inc., Meadow Foods Ltd., Mila LATTE MONTAGNA ALTO ADIGE Soc. Agr. Coop., Newlat Food SpA, Phoon Huat Pte. Ltd., Piatnica, Quality Cheese Inc., Sordi Srl, Tatua Co operative Dairy Co. Ltd., and Woolworths Group Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports

