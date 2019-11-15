Mascioni Hotel Collection Is The Luxury Linen Of Choice For Twenty-Two Winners Of 2019 Condé Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards

Mascioni products use premium fibers in their construction and a key ingredient for many of the collection is Supima cotton. "Supima is proud to be the fiber of choice in the Mascioni collection of luxury sheets and towels for the most discerning hotels and sophisticated clientele," said Marc Lewkowitz, President and CEO of Supima.

Created and curated by a team of designers and artisans in Cuvio Italy, the Mascioni brand is rooted in a tradition of true Italian craftmanship and has evolved to be the most exclusive name in luxury linens, bath and tabletop. The Mascioni Hotel Collection comes from a tradition of mastery and exists solely to satisfy the needs of the world's finest hoteliers—and more important—the desires of their extremely discerning and cosmopolitan clientele.

Below is a full list of Condé Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Award Winners where Mascioni Hotel Collection linens can be found:

The Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry and are commonly known as "the best of the best of travel." The full list is published online at www.cntraveler.com/rca and announced in the November issue of Condé Nast Traveler US and UK print editions.

About Mascioni Hotel Collection

Mascioni Hotel Collection is the first brand extension from the Mascioni brand. Mascioni has come to be recognized as the leading printing and textile manufacturer in the world having serviced some of the world's most iconic brands including Yves Derlorme, Calvin Klein, and many others. The Mascioni Hotel Collection brand embodies the notable craftsmanship and innovative artistry of Mascioni, using only the finest materials to create unique color combinations and finishes that heighten the guest experience at luxury hotels throughout the world.

About Supima

SUPIMA® is the trademark name for the finest quality cotton grown in the U.S.A. and is referred to as the "World's Finest Cottons". Supima is the non-profit promotional organization that owns the SUPIMA® brand and represents the American Pima cotton growers and licensed supply chain. Founded in 1954 and grown entirely in the U.S. States of Arizona, California, New Mexico and Texas, Supima cotton is the fiber of choice for authentic premium quality hospitality textiles.

About Condé Nast Traveler

Condé Nast Traveler is the world's most distinguished travel title providing inspiration and advice for discerning travelers. Authoritative and influential, Condé Nast Traveler is a multi-platform, transatlantic brand. Publishing US and UK print editions under Editor-in-Chief Melinda Stevens, Condé Nast Traveler offers award-winning expertise in luxury travel from around the world. For more, visit www.cntraveler.com.

