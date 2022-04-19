MASERATI AND ALCANTARA COMBINE LUXURY WITH PERFORMANCE

Named "Most Beautiful Supercar of the Year" at the 2021 Festival Automobile International, the Maserati MC20 offers a black or tan Alcantara® interior treatment with laser perforations that cut through the central part of the car's seating in a graduated pattern.

"The Maserati MC20 demonstrates levels of extreme customization that only are possible with Alcantara," notes Andrea Boragno, the company's chairman and CEO. "The cutting-edge design solutions we're able to provide to our customers combine style and technology, beauty and functionality."

Alcantara material is produced exclusively at the company's Nera Montoro production facilities in the hills of Umbria. It is exported from Italy to leading brands throughout the world in a variety of fields, including automotive, fashion, consumer electronics and interior design.

SOURCE Alcantara S.p.A.