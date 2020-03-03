Maserati Exclusive Limited Edition Zegna PELLETESSUTA™ Vehicles Arrive in North America

50 Quattroporte S Q4 GranLusso sedans in a custom Blu Sofisticato metallic exterior paint with lavish Dark Brown PELLETESSUTA™ interior. This exclusive Quattroporte features blue brake calipers, sport seats and a dedicated Zegna Edition interior badge. The elegant configuration underscores the exclusive, luxurious character of this Italian flagship, whose origins date back to Series I designed in 1963 to be the fastest sedan in the world.

50 Levante S GranSport SUVs feature an exclusive Bronzo tri-coat exterior and stunning Black PELLETESSUTA™ interior and exclusive Radica wood trim. The limited edition Levante features black brake calipers and 21" polished Helios rims. An especially sophisticated combination for this Levante, the first SUV for Maserati.

These configurations will only be available for a limited time on a first come, first served basis. Consumers can contact local dealer to reserve one or see more information here:

https://www.maseratiusa.com/us/en/brand/partners/zegna-pelletessuta

NEW PELLETESSUTA™ INTERIOR BY ERMENEGILDO ZEGNA

The soft, luxurious, lightweight Zegna PELLETESSUTA™ material is not only durable but brings comfort and beauty to Maserati interiors. The result of research using thin strips of nappa leather in place of fabric yarns which are woven together and interlaced replicating the traditional method of weaving cloth to obtain a real 'fabric' from leather. This method is an example of combining new avant-garde technologies with century-old traditions to create innovation. Through a longstanding partnership between Zegna and Maserati, two historical Italian companies, Maserati is the only automotive company to bring this elevated exclusive interior to the market.

