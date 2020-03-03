Maserati Exclusive Limited Edition Zegna PELLETESSUTA™ Vehicles Arrive in North America
2020 Model Year Quattroporte S Q4 GranLusso Sedans and Levante S GranSport SUVs with PELLETESSUTA™ woven leather interiors crafted by Ermenegildo Zegna Available
Mar 03, 2020, 11:15 ET
AUBURN HILLS, Mich., March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Maserati's 100 limited edition Zegna PELLETESSUTA™ 2020 model year vehicles featuring woven leather interiors have arrived in North American showrooms. Part of a partnership that began with the innovation of the first ever silk interiors in the automotive sector, the next chapter opens with a limited production of woven leather PELLETESSUTA™ interiors and exclusive exterior colors.
Only available in a limited production of:
- 50 Quattroporte S Q4 GranLusso sedans in a custom Blu Sofisticato metallic exterior paint with lavish Dark Brown PELLETESSUTA™ interior. This exclusive Quattroporte features blue brake calipers, sport seats and a dedicated Zegna Edition interior badge. The elegant configuration underscores the exclusive, luxurious character of this Italian flagship, whose origins date back to Series I designed in 1963 to be the fastest sedan in the world.
- 50 Levante S GranSport SUVs feature an exclusive Bronzo tri-coat exterior and stunning Black PELLETESSUTA™ interior and exclusive Radica wood trim. The limited edition Levante features black brake calipers and 21" polished Helios rims. An especially sophisticated combination for this Levante, the first SUV for Maserati.
These configurations will only be available for a limited time on a first come, first served basis. Consumers can contact local dealer to reserve one or see more information here:
https://www.maseratiusa.com/us/en/brand/partners/zegna-pelletessuta
NEW PELLETESSUTA™ INTERIOR BY ERMENEGILDO ZEGNA
The soft, luxurious, lightweight Zegna PELLETESSUTA™ material is not only durable but brings comfort and beauty to Maserati interiors. The result of research using thin strips of nappa leather in place of fabric yarns which are woven together and interlaced replicating the traditional method of weaving cloth to obtain a real 'fabric' from leather. This method is an example of combining new avant-garde technologies with century-old traditions to create innovation. Through a longstanding partnership between Zegna and Maserati, two historical Italian companies, Maserati is the only automotive company to bring this elevated exclusive interior to the market.
ABOUT MASERATI
Maserati produces a complete range of unique cars with an amazing personality, immediately recognizable anywhere. With their style, technology and innately exclusive character, they delight the most discerning, demanding tastes and have always been an automotive industry benchmark. Ambassadors of this heritage are the Quattroporte flagship, the Ghibli sports sedan, the Levante, Maserati's very first SUV. A complete range features V6 and V8 engines, rear and all-wheel drive, the finest materials and outstanding engineering. A tradition of successful cars, each of them redefining what makes an Italian sports car in terms of design, performance, comfort, elegance and safety. For more information visit www.maseratiusa.com
