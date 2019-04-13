Maserati, Porsche, Jaguar…LeithCars.com Brings Luxury & Performance Brands to VIRginia International Raceway for Spring Charity Laps Event

RALEIGH, N.C., April 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestled along the banks of the Dan River in south-central Virginia is a legendary motorsports road course known to race fans and drivers simply as "VIR." Besides the hundreds of racing events held each year at Virginia International Raceway, the track also holds two annual charity events where fans are invited to bring their own cars and drive a few "hot laps" on the famed course for a $25 charitable donation. LeithCars.com became involved in VIR's Holiday Laps charity event for the first time last November alongside Leith Alfa Romeo of Raleigh in an effort to connect with area motorsports enthusiasts and to offer support to the local community.

We drive a 2018 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider from Leith Alfa Romeo of Raleigh at Virginia International Raceway during Holiday Charity Laps. Our LeithCars.com crew also got to pilot the new Giulia and Stelvio for the occasion. Watch now on Zero To 60TV.

It was a rare sight, even at the famed VIR to see an Alfa Romeo 4C Spider, Giulia sports sedan, and Stelvio SUV being put through their paces on the twists, turns, and chicanes at VIR. But perhaps the best part of the day was that it was all for a great local cause, the Salvation Army of Danville. The YouTube series Zero To 60TV produced by LeithCars.com captured on video all the sights and sounds for a special episode that also highlighted VIR's fundraising efforts. So what could be better than driving beautiful Italian sports cars on a scenic road course for charity? How about doing it again in the spring and bringing along a few more friends? Did we mention Richard Petty too?

On Friday April 19th, VIR is teaming up once again with Victory Junction as host of its Spring Charity Laps. Located in Randleman, N.C., Victory Junction is built on 84 acres donated by NASCAR racing legend Richard Petty and Lynda Petty. It's a camp for chronically ill children founded by Richard's son Kyle Petty in a partnership with iconic actor and race car driver Paul Newman. In fact, "The King" himself, Richard Petty will be holding a "43 minute pit stop/luncheon" at VIR on the 19th where fans that donate $100 to Victory Junction, will be treated to a lunch with Petty and hear from a very special family from the camp.

LeithCars.com is helping in the VIR fundraising effort too by bringing even more specialty cars to the track this time out. Along with the return of Leith Alfa Romeo of Raleigh, three more luxury/performance brands from the Leith family will be taking part. Leith Porsche in Cary, N.C., Jaguar Cary, and Leith Maserati of Raleigh will each have special vehicles participating in the Spring Charity Laps. While Leith Porsche and Maserati of Raleigh are being a bit "tight-lipped" about which cars they are bringing to VIR, we can tell you that Jaguar Cary's entry is sure to "electrify" the crowd.

If you'd like to learn how you could take part in a fun day at the race track while also making a positive difference in the lives of the children and families at Victory Junction, go to the VIR events page, http://virnow.com/events/spring-charity-laps-victory-juntion/ .

LeithCars.com is one of the most recognized websites for consumers searching for new, used and Certified Pre-Owned cars, trucks and SUVs. Leith, Inc. is the parent company, operating over 30 automobile franchises in Raleigh, Cary, Wendell and Aberdeen, North Carolina, featuring 23 automotive brands.

