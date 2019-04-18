Maserati Reveals ONE OF ONE Personalized Levante SUV Custom Crafted for Two-Time NBA Champion Ray Allen Inspired by the City of Miami

The Centro Stile Maserati worked alongside Ray to configure his vehicle in a process of shared creation based on a broad concept to capture his love for Miami. In this unique project, Ray spoke about himself, his victories and his personal history, and created a special bond with the Italian based design team that translated Ray's vision into a truly unique, personally customized Maserati Levante GTS SUV. This special Maserati Levante GTS ONE OF ONE features "Blu Astro" tri-coat exterior paint, inspired by the astral blue color of the galaxy, but also the colors of the magical city of Miami. Thanks to the matte finish, the overall chromatic effect is luminous and vibrant, but also metallic and anodized, giving the car a sportier and more technical look, also conveyed by carbon fiber exterior details on the side mirror covers and door handles.

The deep dark chrome finish details (air vent covers, grille, license plate bracket, exhaust tips, the Maserati and Levante badges and the trident badge on the rear pillar) contrast with the matte "Blu Astro" paint and give the exterior an intriguing, nocturnal look. The 22-inch diamond rims feature a deep dark chrome tint, while the brake calipers are finished to match in the same matte "Blu Astro" exterior color, making the Maserati SUV even sportier.

The colors chosen for the interior are also very particular: the instrument panel, center console, door panels and seats were inspired by a casual and timeless material: the blue denim. The central insert of the seat is embroidered with multiple elements, giving more personality and three-dimensionality to the Sport seat but without losing the excellent ventilation of Maserati seats. The leather used for the interiors, in a special denim blue color, is aniline-dyed with vegetable tanning, a particular leather-working process that results in an exclusive and unique product. This leather stands out for its fine and extremely natural quality, and its color shades create a unique appearance that changes over time, just like fine stone-washed denim, thus acquiring even more personality and character.

The interior trims (center console, dashboard insert, and door panel inserts) are characterized by carbon fiber with blue thread woven into the structure, evoking the colours of Miami, the cityscape and the ocean, and giving a tactile and technical effect thanks to the 3D surface finish. This unique material is currently not present on any vehicles in the Maserati line-up.

Adding to the deep attention to detail, the Maserati Centro Stile created special floor mats for Ray's Levante GTS ONE OF ONE that play on the mix of two very different materials. The textile is inspired by the strings of a basketball net, woven using a unique technique that makes the mats both technical and sporty, while the XL Extralight material (a closed-cell foam made with polyolefin resins, ultra-light and antibacterial) is inspired by sneaker soles, creating an overall image that is fresh and urban.

In addition to the contrast stitching on the denim colored dashboard, seats and door panels, the Maserati team also used the same chromatic motif on the stitched headrest logos. As a hidden personal detail, Ray's signature is embroidered behind the driver's headrest, so it can only be seen by family and friends inside his Maserati Levante. Another distinctive feature is found on the backlit door sill inserts, a laser engraving reading Maserati "for Ray."

ONE OF ONE: NEW CUSTOMIZATION PROGRAM

Maserati features Italian artisanal craftsmanship with the finest finishes through its ONE OF ONE customization program. Customers select from thousands of interior and exterior options to meet their personal needs and tastes. Whether it's a favorite color palette, material or design inspiration, the Maserati design team works closely with each client to create a vehicle, as unique as each person who drives it. This program exemplifies Maserati's ability to construct customized one-of-a-kind automobiles. This ONE OF ONE program will roll out to North American dealers in the near future to satisfy the discerning tastes of clients.

THE 2019 MASERATI LINE-UP: LEVANTE, GHIBLI, QUATTROPORTE, GRANTURISMO CONVERTIBLE

Visitors to the New York International Auto Show will also see the entire 2019 Maserati portfolio. Maserati's product range includes the powerful and refined Levante SUV, the Ghibli sport sedan, the flagship Quattroporte sedan, and the legendary GranTurismo Convertible that perfectly represents Maserati's DNA.

2019 LEVANTE S Q4 GRANSPORT WITH NEW PELLETESSUTA™ INTERIOR BY ERMENEGILDO ZEGNA

Following the world premiere in Geneva, the Zegna Levante S Q4 GranSport showcases a newly designed elegant PELLETESSUTA™ interior with a bronze exterior. The woven supple Nappa leather interior was created through the pioneering research of Ermenegildo Zegna and is showcased exclusively in this Maserati Levante. The soft, luxurious, lightweight material is not only durable but brings comfort and beauty to the Levante interior. Through a longstanding partnership between Zegna and Maserati, two historical Italian companies, Maserati is the only automotive company to bring this elevated PELLETESSUTA™ interior to the market. This unique interior trim will begin arriving in North American showrooms in the Spring of 2020 on multiple models.

SOURCE Maserati North America

