Maserati's MC20 Makes a Statement as showcased alongside Trofeo Lineup during Art of Fast Tour in Long Island

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the global debut of the Maserati Trofeo collection and MC20 Super Car the prototypes made one of their first stops on Long Island Saturday, Oct 3 for an official press and VIP preview with Maserati of Long Island and Gold Coast Maserati - both part of The Experience Auto Group. Held at the prestige Haut Bois Estate in Brookville, NY which is represented by The Friedman Team of Sotheby's International Realty, attendees were given a glimpse into Maserati's new racing DNA.

The vehicles, which are representative of a new era for Maserati, were showcased in the grand drive of the estate while the 2022 MC20 was front and center. The model is a true embodiment of a sleek design language, which is now propelled by the all-new Nettuno Engine from Maserati: a 621 horsepower V6 with 538 lb-ft of torque that delivers 0-60 miles per hour in under 2.9 seconds. The MC20 also features a top speed over 202 miles per hour which is proof that Maserati has returned to form in producing its own power units, after a hiatus of more than 20 years

While VIPs sipped artisan cappuccinos and cocktails, and listened to the incorporated Sonus Faber sound system which is intergraded in the MC20, three model year 2021 Trofeos were proudly placed adjacent. The Ghibli, Quattroporte and Levante were shown in green, white and red drawing inspiration from their Italian heritage. The Trofeo line is noted for bringing in raw, unencumbered performance. This now places the powerful Trofeo V8 in the Quattroporte and Ghibli sedans for the first time in the marque's history. The three Trofeo models benefit from 580 HP, and each include Launch Control to unleash all their engine's power into acceleration, delivering breathtaking performance and an authentic Maserati driving experience.

