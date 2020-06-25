Maskco Technologies Announces Joint Venture Distribution Agreement With Gredale LLC for Their MTech Respirators

MIAMI, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Maskco Technologies, Inc. today announces a joint venture distribution agreement with Gredale, LLC, a Los Angeles-based manufacturer of medical-grade isolation gowns and distributor of personal protection equipment and textiles used to manufacture personal protection equipment. Under terms of the agreement, Gredale will exclusively distribute Maskco Technologies' MTech Respirators for a period of two years upon successful certification of their flagship MTech Respirator by NIOSH and carrying the N95 designation in 17 states, including New York, Tennessee, Louisiana, Washington, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Texas, Connecticut, Arkansas, New Mexico, Minnesota, Michigan, Kansas, New Jersey, Illinois, California, and Arizona.

Scott H. Weissman, CEO of Maskco Technologies, stated, "Gredale is one of the fastest-growing personal protection equipment distributors in the United States and makes an ideal distribution partner for Maskco Technologies. As an approved vendor with numerous U.S. State Agencies, they are well placed to supply our MTech Respirators to the qualified buyers who need them most." Weissman added, "Gredale has agreed to adhere to our strict policies regarding the type of entities that would be permitted to purchase the MTech Respirator. We are very happy to have a distribution partner who will keep strict controls over the sale of the respirators, ensuring that they do not end up in the hands of those who may try to resell at inflated prices."

In addition, Maskco Technologies and Gredale also agreed to cooperate with Maskco Technologies' other joint venture partner, SharperTek, to develop new textiles for use in future versions of the MTech Respirators.

Aaron Zeri, CSO of Gredale, stated, "Maskco Technologies is positioned to disrupt the respirator manufacturing business in America by leveraging technological "know-how" and "operation execution" to bring manufacturing back to American shores while still being competitive with prices. We are excited to be a key partner in MTech Respirators."

About Maskco Technologies, Inc.

Maskco Technologies, Inc., a manufacturer of medical devices, was formed in April of 2020 by a group of health care professionals who realized the critical need for additional production of N95 Respirators in the United States. http://www.maskcotech.com

About Gredale LLC

Gredale LLC, based in Los Angeles, California, has more than nine years of experience in manufacturing, sourcing, and distributing products from around the globe. Recently the Company changed its focus towards being a medical-grade Personal Protective Equipment supplier and in 2020 Gredale received its FDA approval as a North American manufacturer of medical-grade isolation gowns. Gredale's historical experience in textile and non-woven product development strengthens their ability to deliver quality products in the "woven" and "non-woven" medical supply category. http://www.gredale.com

