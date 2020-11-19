MaskRack Announces First-Of-Its-Kind UV Sanitizing Mask Organization Solution

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MaskRack ™, the first-of-its-kind mask hanging organization solution, has announced the launch of two new hanging racks with UV light integration – UV Mod and UV Classic. As COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the U.S., the MaskRack UV products provide peace of mind for customers, as its new motion-sensor technology sanitizes masks and other pandemic gear.

Originally available in blanc white, all four MaskRack™ styles – UV Mod, UV Classic, Mod, Classic – are now available in four new matte colorways, including desert yellow, dusty pink, salton blue and sage green. Easy to install and use, all MaskRack products are great for home, home offices, and even shared office spaces as 35 states now require people to wear face coverings when in public.

"We created the MaskRack to provide a smart and discreet way to organize safety attire while also offering a convenient and stylish storage space," said Rebecca Hamm, co-founder of MaskRack™. "We're thrilled to offer a new UV function that easily sanitizes all of your personal items, just in time for cold and flu season."

Launched earlier this year, the brainchild of two award-winning designers, the MaskRack™ is an efficient storage solution that is completely adaptable to any lifestyle and offers a centralized location for all COVID-related safety items. Each rack is fully equipped with patent-pending inverse hooks and the functionality to accommodate various mask string sizes, larger masks, and face shields. It is also the only mask organizer on the market to offer stand-up N95 filter holder slots. All MaskRack products offer a sleek and minimalist design made of BPA-free ABS safety plastic (Classic) or high-quality lightweight sheet metal (Mod).

Customers can purchase all MaskRack™ products on the company's website , Amazon , Uncommon Goods and Etsy starting today. Products include:

About MaskRack

