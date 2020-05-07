Masks Now Coalition Partners with Returning Peace Corps Volunteers Serving at Home

WASHINGTON, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Masks Now Coalition is pleased to announce a new partnership with the Returning Peace Corps Volunteers Serving at Home to make and distribute nonmedical masks to America's healthcare facilities.

The Masks Now Coalition was formed to give each citizen the ability to take control of their own community's public health by making homemade three-layer masks according to CDC guidelines to be used by patients, healthcare workers, and others working in essential businesses.

Mia Richardson is a Returning Peace Corps Volunteer Serving at Home as well as a Masks Now volunteer. "Volunteering with the Masks Now Coalition is a great way to continue our public service mission abroad right here at home," says Richardson. Text 'masks' to 50409 to find out how you can get involved or download a free mask pattern. Many of the Returning Peace Corps Volunteers Serving at Home are providing logistics support to the Masks Now Coalition if they don't have sewing skills. Ten percent of the Masks Now Coalition's volunteers are in logistical and support roles. Text 'masks' to 50409 to volunteer or donate today.

The Masks Now Coalition is a grassroots movement of over 11,000 nationwide volunteers in every state, Puerto Rico, and Washington, D.C. who are working to help protect frontline workers and healthcare professionals through sewing and donating masks to organizations in need. The Masks Now Coalition has requests from over 1,500 institutions that need more than 400,000 masks.

The Returning Peace Corps Volunteers Serving at Home was formed to organize and support over 7,000 Peace Corps participants who were abruptly recalled due to the COVID–19 pandemic. While back in the US, the Returning Peace Corps Volunteers receive post-service training and support and pursue other avenues to serve others during this trying time.

Jodi Murray is on the Masks Now Coalition steering committee and Executive Director of Created for Crisis , the Coalition's 501c3 nonprofit charity sponsor. Julie Wang is a Returning Peace Corps Volunteer who joined the Masks Now Coalition as a graphic designer.

"We are delighted to be able to partner with Returning Peace Corps Volunteers Serving at Home to give its selfless members an outlet to fight the coronavirus which cut their original mission short," says Murray. "But we need more donations to make sure our volunteers can produce as many masks as possible."

"I'm a Returning Peace Corps Volunteer who was serving in North Macedonia," says Wang. "I got involved with the Masks Now Coalition because I heard about the work they're doing to combat the national mask shortage and wanted to continue my public service mission at home."

Text 'masks' to 50409 to download a free personal mask pattern, volunteer and donate, or visit MasksNow.org where institutions can request masks.

Press Contact:

Grant Stern

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (305) 219–0326

Press kit: bit.ly/MNC-kit

SOURCE Masks Now Coalition