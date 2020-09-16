Mason Advisors Listed as "Top Financial Professionals" in Northern Virginia Magazine

RESTON, Va., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mason Investment Advisory Services, Inc., a Reston, VA based registered investment advisory firm, is pleased to announce that four members of their team were recognized as "Top Financial Professionals" by Northern Virginia Magazine. This continues a streak of recognition for Mason in 2020. Earlier this year, Mason was recognized as a "Top Institutional Investment Consulting Team" by Barron's and as one of the top 300 registered investment advisors in the U.S. by the Financial Times.

Northern Virginia Magazine's list includes fee-only financial planners and fee-based investment advisors, among others. Survey respondants are asked to answer the following question: "When nominating your peers, please keep this question in mind: If you had a close friend or relative who needed financial planning advice, and you could not handle the case yourself, to whom would you refer them?"

Congratulations to Sarah Casey, Scott George, Brian Kelly, and Chris Schreiner for being nominated by their peers. Mason is very proud to be one of just a few firms to have four or more advisors included on these lists. Mason believes that this is a testament to their long heritage of service to clients in Virginia, D.C., Maryland and across the country.

Chris Schreiner, Senior Financial Planner and Chief Operating Officer at Mason, said "We are very honored to be part of Northern Virginia's Magazine's list. Sarah Casey, Scott George, Sarah Casey, and I are humbled to be nominated by our peers and know that this would not be possible without the dedication of Mason's excellent support staff and other Mason advisors."

Mason's private client practice includes wealthy individuals and corporate executives from across the country. Their private client practice includes investment management and financial planning services. http://masoncompanies.com/services/private-clients/

Mason's institutional practice includes foundations, endowments, retirement plans and other institutional portfolios. Mason's services for institutions are offered on a discretionary (outsourced chief investment officer/OCIO) and on a non-discretionary basis. https://masoncompanies.com/services/institutions/

Founded in 1982, Mason works with private individuals, families and institutions, (foundations, endowments, corporate funds and retirement plans) in more than 40 states, is independently held and does not create any proprietary products. Mason, an investment advisor registered with the SEC, has over $8 billion in assets under management. Please note that SEC registration does not constitute an endorsement of the firm by the Commissioner nor does it indicate that the firm's advisors have attained a particular level of skill or ability.

