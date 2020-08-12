MasonHub Introduces Returnly Integration, Enabling Full Automation of Online Returns Lifecycle

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast-growing fulfillment technology and services provider MasonHub, Inc. (www.masonhub.co) is proud to introduce its integration with Returnly (www.returnly.com), the leader in digital return experiences and post-purchase payments. Together, two of the retail industry's most innovative SAAS companies can now offer clients a seamless end-to-end returns experience, optimizing operations and strengthening the bottom line in the increasingly important eCommerce landscape.

For the Los Angeles-based MasonHub and the San Francisco-based Returnly, the integration enables clients to automate RMAs and generate refunds within seconds, saving employees hundreds of hours of manual work and freeing up valuable time. The integration also supports automated exchanges, an important component of reverse logistics and customer experience.

"Our integration merges Returnly's user-friendly experience with our powerful back-end operations platform to create an incredibly seamless returns experience for online retailers. Bringing MasonHub and Returnly together empowers retailers to grow with the peace of mind that their returns process is now as accurate and automated as their inventory management," said MasonHub Founder and CEO Donny Salazar.

"We're always looking for ways to reduce friction in the return experience for both merchants and shoppers, and our integration with MasonHub does just that," said Eduardo Vilar, CEO and Founder of Returnly. "By speeding up returns processing, merchants can offer their shoppers faster return refunds, all while freeing up valuable time for our merchants to spend with more impactful work."

MasonHub customers such as 11 Honoré and Left on Friday have experienced significant operational improvements using the new integration.

"In high-touch luxury retail, it's critical to ensure our customers have a seamless returns experience to keep them coming back. Returns are now easier and faster than ever, with real-time updates and total transparency every step of the way," said 11 Honoré Founder and CEO Patrick Herning.

Shannon Savage and Laura Low Ah Kee, Co-founders of swimwear company Left on Friday, noted, "Returns are a big part of running an online apparel business. We don't have brick-and-mortar to rely on for customers to try on our product, so it's inevitable that we would need solutions to manage the business of returns. Returnly is an incredibly powerful platform that allows us to automate and control the returns process and MasonHub has developed their own automated integration with Returnly to make it even more effective at our warehouse.

"The customer experience is very simple and straightforward, and the amount of time saved in data entry and error management of the returns process is substantial. We also get real-time inventory updates so we can resell the unit(s) fast. The systems are so powerful together that we have complete confidence that we are running top quality services."

About MasonHub, Inc.:

Founded in Los Angeles in 2018 by Stanford Graduate School of Business alumnus and retail operations veteran Donny Salazar, MasonHub, Inc. (www.masonhub.co), is an omnichannel fulfillment technology and services company aiming to revolutionize the third-party logistics industry. Built from the ground up by retail veterans and innovators, MasonHub, Inc. employs cutting-edge technology to meet the specific needs of the fast-growing omnichannel retail sector. Its high-touch, personalized service includes a user-friendly interface that provides clients with full data transparency. MasonHub, Inc. is supported by seed round of $6.5 million led by Canvas Ventures.

About Returnly:

Returnly is the leading provider of digital return experiences for direct-to-consumer brands. Returnly is the only return solution that lets customers get the right item before returning the wrong one. The result is a world-class shopping experience with an average customer satisfaction store (CSAT) of 91%. Returnly has also developed a turn-key solution around financial technology that includes returns management tools as well as hosted and fully brandable end-customer touchpoints like package tracking, online returns and exchanges and Green Returns. To learn more about Returnly's solutions, please visit www.returnly.com

Press Contact:

Marcy Medina

Marcy Medina Consulting LLC

[email protected]

(213) 810-1495

SOURCE MasonHub, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.returnly.com

