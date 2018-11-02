Masonite® Predicts 2019's Most Impactful Home Design Trends

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Masonite International Corporation (NYSE: DOOR), a leading global designer and manufacturer of interior and exterior doors, released 2019's top home design trends in an exclusive presentation to key leaders of the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID), manufacturing partners, social influencers and members of the media. The six design trends are based on proprietary research prepared exclusively for Masonite by Stylus, an international trend forecasting agency, and were presented live by Claire Walsh, consultant for Stylus, and the Masonite marketing team.

"We're constantly looking ahead to macro-trends that are impacting the lives of homeowners, from wellness to mindful luxury through sustainability and a desire for diversity," said Lorena Morales, Masonite director of visual and content marketing, "We remain at the forefront of home design trends by understanding their key characteristics and where our products fit. Doors are our first hello, our last goodbye and the gateway to everything in between: how doors look, feel and perform plays a pivotal role in the design of any home."

The six interior and exterior home design trends unveiled by Masonite for 2019 include:

Live//Work

In the U.S., over 3.4 million Americans work from home at least half of the time, which begs the need for transitional spaces that accommodate multiple modes of function. Live//Work celebrates shared living environments with flexible design and multi-purpose products. Achieve the look with industrial accents and modern paneled doors to create a fresh, modern feel.

Rustic Luxury

Rustic Luxury is a new approach to modern luxury that favors experiences over material possessions. The trend focuses on time, space, silence and eco-sensibility as ways to disconnect from our busy lives. To restore energy, balance the home's organic environment with craftsman elements like authentic wood entry doors.

Nordic Noir

The Scandinavian mantra of less is more, is here to stay. Nordic Noir keeps its minimalist roots and favors well-made elements that are beautiful in their simplicity. Perfect for contemporary homes, the look comes to life with muted colors of blue-grey and pale rose contrasted with dark metal and wood work. Steel doors with glass panels provide a cool, industrial feel while bringing light and warmth into the home.

Urban Country

Urban Country applies the best practices of lifestyle and design from rural living to urban spaces. This trend preserves the unique characteristics of the home and utilizes well-crafted, handmade pieces that hold meaning. Accentuate the home's original detailing with a Craftsman-style front door that uses sidelites for natural lighting.

Pretty + Calm

Female buying power continues to rise with 1 in 5 homeowners being a single woman. Spaces are being redesigned to fit the modern woman who often appreciates both contemporary and traditional design. Biophilic elements mixed with pale-hued colors, luxurious touches and textured glass doors are all key features for Pretty + Calm.

Mediterranean Escape

International travel has surged in recent years, and travelers want to bring a piece of their travels home with them. Homeowners are looking to add intricate details reflective of different cultures. Such global sophistication can be captured in wrought iron accents, lush green landscaping, warm colors and arched maple doorways.

Masonite is dedicated leading the charge on trends and elevating the role that doors can play in the design of a home. In addition to working with Stylus to forecast trends, Masonite also collaborates with an External Trend Council. This council is comprised of international designers, award-winning architects, celebrity stylists and social media influencers, among others. Their varied perspectives provide product-specific feedback, ensuring Masonite continues to deliver on-trend solutions that meet homeowner's demands.

"We're committed to being strong partners to our customers and empowering them with forward-thinking trends, insights and solutions," said David Perkins, vice president of marketing, North American Residential, for Masonite. "In looking forward to the new year, Masonite's 2019 trends are an invaluable resource for defining interior and exterior solutions that inspire and resonate with a dynamic world."

About Masonite

Masonite International Corporation is a leading global designer and manufacturer of interior and exterior doors for the residential new construction; the residential repair, renovation and remodeling; and the non-residential building construction markets. Since 1925, Masonite has provided its customers with innovative products and superior service at compelling values. Masonite currently serves more than 7,000 customers in 80 countries. Additional information about Masonite can be found at www.masonite.com.

