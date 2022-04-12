Mass Beauty Care Market - 58% of Growth to Originate from APAC| Driven by Modern-day Lifestyle Changes & Growing Facial Skin-related Issues | Technavio

Mass Beauty Care Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The mass beauty care market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as promotional campaigns on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to compete in the market. Amorepacific Group Inc., Beiersdorf AG, Coty Inc., Emami Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Kao Corp., Kose Corp., Loccitane International SA, LOreal SA, Natura, and Co. Holding S.A., Shiseido Co. Ltd., SUGAR Cosmetics, The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, and Colgate-Palmolive Co. are some of the major market participants.

Mass Beauty Care Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our mass beauty care market report covers the following areas:

Mass Beauty Care Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges

The key factors driving the global mass beauty care market growth are modern-day lifestyle changes and growing facial skin-related issues. Modern lifestyle changes such as physical inactivity, stress, lack of sleep, excess fast food consumption, and limited water intake are leading to a growing number of facial skin-related issues. The factors mentioned above can also lead to other health issues such as diabetes, thyroid problems, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), digestive imbalances, and metabolism complications, which further increase the risks of acne. These modern-day lifestyle changes are resulting in an increasing global patient pool, which is leading to a surge in the use of facial care products with functional ingredients that cater to specific needs. Such factors will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

However, the key challenge to the global mass beauty care market growth is the easy availability of counterfeit products, especially through the internet. Low production cost is a key factor that encourages the production of counterfeit facial care products. These products are sometimes contaminated with petrochemicals and other harmful chemicals during the manufacturing process. Consumers are often misled by fake products with packaging and product names like those of established brands, especially in APAC countries such as China, India, and Thailand and Middle Eastern countries such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. Therefore, the influx of counterfeit products will negatively affect the profit margins of genuine vendors and the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Mass Beauty Care Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Afric

Mass Beauty Care Market 2022-2026: Revenue Generating Segment

The mass beauty care market share growth by the offline segment will be significant for revenue generation. Factors such as business expansions and a rise in the number of hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and warehouse clubs of major retailers will drive the market growth through this segment in coming years.

Mass Beauty Care Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist mass beauty care market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the mass beauty care market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the mass beauty care market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of mass beauty care market vendors

Mass Beauty Care Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.92% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 153.55 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.89 Performing market contribution APAC at 58% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amorepacific Group Inc., Beiersdorf AG, Coty Inc., Emami Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Kao Corp., Kose Corp., Loccitane International SA, LOreal SA, Natura and Co. Holding S.A., Shiseido Co. Ltd., SUGAR Cosmetics, The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, and Colgate-Palmolive Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Beiersdorf AG

Exhibit 89: Beiersdorf AG - Overview



Exhibit 90: Beiersdorf AG - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Beiersdorf AG - Key news



Exhibit 92: Beiersdorf AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Beiersdorf AG - Segment focus

10.4 Colgate-Palmolive Co.

Exhibit 94: Colgate-Palmolive Co. - Overview



Exhibit 95: Colgate-Palmolive Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 96: Colgate-Palmolive Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Colgate-Palmolive Co. - Segment focus

10.5 Johnson and Johnson Inc.

Exhibit 98: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 100: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 101: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Kao Corp.

Exhibit 103: Kao Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Kao Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 105: Kao Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 106: Kao Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: Kao Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 LOreal SA

Exhibit 108: LOreal SA - Overview



Exhibit 109: LOreal SA - Business segments



Exhibit 110: LOreal SA - Key news



Exhibit 111: LOreal SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: LOreal SA - Segment focus

10.8 Natura and Co. Holding S.A.

Exhibit 113: Natura and Co. Holding S.A. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Natura and Co. Holding S.A. - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Natura and Co. Holding S.A. - Key news



Exhibit 116: Natura and Co. Holding S.A. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Natura and Co. Holding S.A. - Segment focus

10.9 Shiseido Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 118: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

Exhibit 122: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 125: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 The Procter and Gamble Co.

Exhibit 127: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Overview



Exhibit 128: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key news



Exhibit 130: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key offerings

10.12 Unilever PLC

Exhibit 131: Unilever PLC - Overview



Exhibit 132: Unilever PLC - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Unilever PLC - Key news



Exhibit 134: Unilever PLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Unilever PLC - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 136: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 137: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 138: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 139: Research methodology



Exhibit 140: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 141: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 142: List of abbreviations

grooming: Includes shaving and grooming products such as conditioners, skin soothers, pre-and post-shave moisturizers, shavers, and trimmers o

care: Includes toothpaste, teeth whiteners, mouth fresheners, and mouth rinses o

