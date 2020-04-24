Mass Luminosity Announces Its Next-Generation Video and Voice Conferencing Service, Beacon

DALLAS, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mass Luminosity, a Dallas/Fort Worth based research, technology and experiential company, announces Beacon, a video and voice conference service dedicated to privacy and security. Pre-registration for the service begins Friday, April 24 at 1pm (CST) at www.prebeacon.com with the official launch set for early June, 2020. Beacon will be a free service with additional options to roll out later this year. Only the first 100,000 users that pre-register for Beacon will have access to the service upon launch date. Beacon will open its registration to all users in late summer 2020.

Video Introduction to Beacon

As competing conferencing services and social media networks continue to fall under scrutiny for lack of privacy, Beacon's focus is on users' privacy, security and safety and its next generation technology will also provide simplicity within the platform. "In terms of the name of our new service, a beacon of light can only be viewed because of the darkness that surrounds it, and to us that darkness is the lack of privacy and security within social media and conferencing platforms," states Mass Luminosity CEO Angel Munoz. "We want to bring families and friends together into a private, worry-free experience."

What you need to know about Beacon:

: https://youtu.be/StvI4UwR6YQ Security and Privacy : Two-factor authentication, end-to-end encryption, and password indicator to prevent choosing password that's been leaked to the dark web.



: Two-factor authentication, end-to-end encryption, and password indicator to prevent choosing password that's been leaked to the dark web. Encryption: End-to-end encryption for all audio and video calls. Unlike other platforms, no intermediate server has access to the audio or video - only the call participants have the decryption keys, which get updated for every new call and private chat.



End-to-end encryption for all audio and video calls. Unlike other platforms, no intermediate server has access to the audio or video - only the call participants have the decryption keys, which get updated for every new call and private chat. Security features: TOTP (time-based one-time password) two-factor authentication. On signup, password checked against a database of known leaked passwords, offers warning if the entered password is at higher risk of getting compromised.



TOTP (time-based one-time password) two-factor authentication. On signup, password checked against a database of known leaked passwords, offers warning if the entered password is at higher risk of getting compromised. Privacy: Beacon offers multiple levels of privacy: most relaxed allows users to invite others to join ongoing conversations; most stringent exists only while participants are present. Beacon stores only absolute necessary information - if something doesn't get displayed on the screen, it is not stored.



Beacon offers multiple levels of privacy: most relaxed allows users to invite others to join ongoing conversations; most stringent exists only while participants are present. Beacon stores only absolute necessary information - if something doesn't get displayed on the screen, it is not stored. Hosted option: Beacon Enterprise (released in several months as a paid option) will allow running a private Beacon server on-premise, providing a superior level of privacy for larger corporations.



Beacon Enterprise (released in several months as a paid option) will allow running a private Beacon server on-premise, providing a superior level of privacy for larger corporations. Beacon launches closed source – but ability to self-host cuts out need for third-party servers entirely, ensuring you or your company is in control (vs seeing your data routed through oppressive countries).



– but ability to self-host cuts out need for third-party servers entirely, ensuring you or your company is in control (vs seeing your data routed through oppressive countries). Free or Premium: No cost for personal use that includes private and group messaging, audio and video calling, and file sharing. Advanced features for power users, businesses will be available under a paid Beacon Pro or Enterprise versions later.



No cost for personal use that includes private and group messaging, audio and video calling, and file sharing. Advanced features for power users, businesses will be available under a paid Beacon Pro or Enterprise versions later. Video and Voice call Quality : Beacon applies best compression that it can achieve on a given device , equals lower bandwidth use, higher speeds without interruption or buffering pauses/breaks.



: Beacon applies best compression that it can achieve on a given device equals lower bandwidth use, higher speeds without interruption or buffering pauses/breaks. Beacon as replacement for competing services: Beacon not meant to replace TeamSpeak or Discord. Beacon suitable alternative to Zoom and Skype for group calling of family and friends, with advanced security and privacy features built in.

About Beacon:

Developed by Mass Luminosity, Beacon is a private, secure, next-generation video and voice conferencing service for families, friends and colleagues. Its state-of-the-art encryption guards your communication, ensuring confidentiality and protecting it from prying eyes. Pre-registration begins April 24, 2020 at: www.prebeacon.com

About Mass Luminosity:

Mass Luminosity is a research, technology and experiential company that integrates brands and people in a unique and powerful way. Its mission statement is "the defragmentation and enhancement of the human experience." The company's current subsidiaries and divisions include: Wheelhouse Marketing and PR, GTribe, the leading private social media network for technology enthusiasts, and Beacon, video and voice conferencing service dedicated to privacy and security. For more information on Mass Luminosity visit: www.massluminosity.com.

