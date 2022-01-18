Mass Spectrometry Industry to 2025 - by Product Type, Region and Competitive Landscape

Jan 18, 2022, 11:45 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The 2021 Mass Spectrometry Market for Clinical Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an in-depth look at market data surrounding the rapidly growing clinical market for mass spectrometry. This report contains market size, growth rates, vendor shares, and commentary for select technologies operating in the clinical mass spectrometry marketplace.
These technologies include GC/MS, LC/MS-MS, MALDI-TOF, Q-TOF LC/MS, FT/MS & Ion Trap, and ICP-MS, each of which is analyzed for overall market demand, regional demand, and demand by application category. It also provides the latest information on new IVD approvals of mass spec products, new system introductions, and supplier collaborations.
Mass spectrometry is a leading analytical measurement technology that is pushing the boundaries of sensitive quantitative and qualitative laboratory testing. With constant innovations and improvements, growth of the market is driven by demand from many end markets, such as pharmaceuticals, foods, and environmental testing labs. One of the fastest growing marketplaces for the technology has been in hospital and clinical labs, which have accelerated demand for several mass spec technologies. Within the clinical lab, mass spectrometry is fundamental for a growing list of laboratory diagnostic test (LDTs) and approved in vitro diagnostics with FDA clearance and CE markings.
Report Overview
- Clinical mass spec background, technology overview of each type and common applications
- An overview of the current LDT and IVD landscape for several major markets including future insight
- LDT and IVD segmentation for LC/MS-MS and MALDI-TOF
- Market demand and five-year forecasts, segmented by product type, region, and competitive landscape for the following technologies:
- GC/MS
- LC/MS-MS
- MALDI-TOF
- Q-TOF LC/MS
- FT/MS & Ion Trap
- ICP-MS
- Competitive landscape and market shares of vendors included for each technology participants included:
- Advion
- Agena Bioscience
- Agilent
- Analytik Jena
- Beckman Coulter (Danaher)
- bioMerieux
- Bruker
- JEOL
- PerkinElmer
- Scientific Analysis Instruments
- SCIEX (Danaher)
- Shimadzu
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Waters
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
- Report Summary & Methodology
- Regional Segments
- Executive Summary
2. Technology Overview
- Overview of Mass Spec Technology
- Common Ionization Techniques
- Mass Analyzers
- Hyphenated Techniques
3. Background on Clinical MS
- Mass Spectrometry in the Clinical Lab
- Common Applications of Clinical MS
- IVD Registration in MS
- LDTs in MS
4. Market Demand
- Overall Clinical MS
- Share of Overall Market (2020)
- Market Demand by Product type (2020-2025)
- Market Demand by Region (2020-2025)
- Market Share by Company (2020)
- Vendor Participation by Product Type (2020)
- Market Breakdown by Application (2020)
- Clinical GC/MS
- Market Demand by Product type (2020-2025)
- Market Demand by Region (2020-2025)
- Competitive Situation - GC/MS (2020)
- Clinical Triple Quad LC/MS
- Market Demand by Product type (2020-2025)
- Market Demand by Region (2020-2025)
- Market Demand by Regulatory Status (2020)
- Competitive Situation - Triple Quadrupole LC/MS (2020)
- Clinical MALDI-TOF
- Market Demand by Product type (2020-2025)
- Market Demand by Region (2020-2025)
- Market Demand by Regulatory Status (2020)
- Competitive Situation - MALDI-TOF (2020)
- Clinical TOF LC/MS
- Market Demand by Product type (2020-2025)
- Market Demand by Region (2020-2025)
- Competitive Situation - TOF LC/MS (2020)
- Clinical FT/MS & Ion Trap LC/MS
- Market Demand by Product type (2020-2025)
- Market Demand by Region (2020-2025)
- Competitive Situation - FT/MS & Ion Trap LC/MS (2020)
- Clinical ICP-MS
- Market Demand by Product type (2020-2025)
- Market Demand by Region (2020-2025)
- Competitive Situation - ICP-MS (2020)
5. Market Developments
- Timeline for Clinical IVD MS Product Approvals
- Recent System Introductions
- Recent Supplier Collaborations
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e5m6ie
