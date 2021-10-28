Mass Spectrometry Market to grow by USD 2.70 bn from 2020 to 2025|Rising Focus on Drug Discovery to Boost Growth| 17000+ Technavio Reports

Market Dynamics

Factors such as an increase in the use of hyphenated technology, rising focus on drug discovery and development will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the high cost of equipment will restrict the market growth.

Company Profiles

The mass spectrometry market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Agilent Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., Bruker Corp., Danaher Corp., Hitachi Ltd., JEOL Ltd., PerkinElmer Inc., Shimadzu Corp., Teledyne FLIR LLC, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the mass spectrometry market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By End-user, the market is classified into pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, chemical and petrochemical industries, and others. The mass spectrometry market share growth by the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries segment will be significant

By Geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA. North America will have the largest share of the market.

Mass Spectrometry Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.67% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.70 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 6.64 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 53% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, China, Japan, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agilent Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., Bruker Corp., Danaher Corp., Hitachi Ltd., JEOL Ltd., PerkinElmer Inc., Shimadzu Corp., Teledyne FLIR LLC, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

