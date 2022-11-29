Mass Spectrometry Market to Surpass $7,492.1 Million Revenue by 2030: Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research study published by P&S Intelligence, in 2021, the mass spectrometry market was worth around $4,277.4 million, and it is predicted to advance at a 6.4% CAGR from 2021 to 2030, hitting $7,492.1 million in 2030. The major reasons behind the growth of this market are the increasing expenditure in the healthcare sector and technological enhancement in MS.

Hybrid Technology Held Largest Market Share

In 2021, the hybrid category had the largest market share, of more than 50%, and it is projected to continue its dominance in the coming years. Hybrid MS has several uses, such as sensitive, quick, and precise quantification and identification of medications, innovation of novel biomarkers, and screening and diagnosis of illnesses. In all such processes, The hybrid MS technology helps in evaluating many analytes at once.

Technological Enhancements in MS

Research and development have contributed to the creation of technologically advanced spectrometers. For instance, a miniature mass spectrometer is portable, user-friendly, and easy to operate; hence, rather popular among food safety inspectors and physicians.

Hence, many companies are spending a significant amount to produce miniature mass spectrometers offering enhanced features and easy-to-use capabilities, to meet customers' requirements.

Pharmaceuticals Industry is Widely Adopting MS

The pharmaceuticals category is expected to grow the fastest, by around 8%, in the end user segment over this decade. MS has been a leading technology in pharmaceutical analysis for a while, as it caters to both quantitative and qualitative studies

Moreover, the demand for MS equipment is growing at an extensive pace, mainly because of the rapid development of new applications. Apart from this, instrumentation is being innovated to keep up with the growing demand for sensitivity and throughput, because of the tightening of the regulatory requirements.

In 2021, the drug discovery and development category had the largest MS market share, of more than 40%. Mass spectroscopy is majorly used in drug discovery and development as it facilitates in understanding the structure of drugs. Additionally, it is used in the comprehensive and quantitative analysis of a wide range of metabolites in biological samples.

Furthermore, the usage of several ionization methods in MS, such as electrospray and matrix-assisted laser desorption electrospray, helps in the analysis of a wide range of biomolecules, such as lipids, sugars, and peptides.

In 2021, North America had the largest share, over 40%. This can be credited to the developed healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare expenditure, availability of several industry players, and strict government guidelines for the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry.

Furthermore, the technological enhancement in MS equipment, growth in food safety concerns, and advent of new GDP and GMP certifications for medical excipients are helping in generating the requirement for MS in North America.

Global Mass Spectrometry Industry Report Coverage

By Technology

Hybrid

Single

By Application

Drug Discovery and Development

Proteomics

Clinical Testing

By End User

Pharmaceuticals

Life Sciences and Biotechnology

Academic and Research Institutes

Hospitals

Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

France



Germany



Italy



Spain



U.K.

Asia-Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia



South Africa

