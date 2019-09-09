Massachusetts Coalition for Serious Illness Care Announces Anna Gosline as New Executive Director

"We know the transformative power that conversations between, families, friends, clinicians, and clergy can have on the experience of a serious illness," said Dr. Atul Gawande, co-chair of the coalition, CEO of Haven , chair of Ariadne Labs , and best-selling author of "Being Mortal ." "We also know that these conversations rarely happen when they should. Anna understands the magnitude and nuances of the challenge before us. But she also sees the path forward and how, by working together, we can create and sustain the culture change needed to improve serious illness care."

Gosline has been an important voice in the coalition since it was founded in 2016. She is looking forward to assuming this leadership role.

"It's an honor to lead this coalition and to support all the amazing work going on across the Commonwealth. We also have a unique opportunity to share our experience with the rest of the country," Gosline said. "Health care might be uniquely local, but these issues are universally human."

A month from now, Gosline will speak at the annual C-TAC National Summit on Advanced Illness Care in Minnesota to announce the coalition's new research-driven messaging, which is designed to engage the public in conversations about the kind of care that is right for them.

"Anna brings an impressive skill set to her new role as executive director," said Maureen Bisognano, co-chair of the coalition, president emerita and senior fellow at the Institute for Healthcare Improvement. "She is a nationally recognized expert in how health plans can improve care for those facing serious illness. Her depth of knowledge and dedication will help the coalition achieve its objectives."

Gosline will continue to serve as the senior director of strategic initiatives in the executive office of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, which is the administrative home and primary funder for the Massachusetts Coalition for Serious Illness Care.

"Anna brings a unique blend of energy, compassion, and expertise to this role," said Andrew Dreyfus, president and CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts. "What really sets her apart is her ability to connect with people, identify opportunities and redefine what seems possible. I can think of no one better to lead the coalition's evolving and broadening work."

Previously, Gosline was the director of policy and research at the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Foundation, where she oversaw the foundation's $1 million+ policy and research program. Before joining the foundation, she managed a large-scale health system study for the state of Vermont. Gosline was a health care journalist in the United Kingdom and Canada. She holds a master's degree in health policy and management from the Harvard School of Public Health, a graduate certificate in science writing from the University of California, Santa Cruz and a bachelor's degree from the University of Toronto.

