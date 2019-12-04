Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker to Keynote Pri-Med East Primary Care CME/CE Conference

BOSTON, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pri-Med, a leader in continuing medical education, is pleased to announce that Charlie Baker, the 72nd Governor of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, will deliver the opening Keynote Address at Pri-Med East on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center in Boston, MA. This four-day continuing medical education (CME/CE) conference will feature more than 60 sessions and workshops designed for primary care clinicians from throughout the northeastern U.S., including several sessions that are designed to satisfy CME/CE requirements of Massachusetts state medical and nursing licensing boards on the topic of controlled substances, opioid prescribing, pain management, and/or abuse disorder.

No stranger to healthcare, Governor Baker will address thousands of clinicians around his administration's efforts to strengthen the Commonwealth's healthcare system. This fall, his administration filed comprehensive healthcare legislation to improve outcomes for patients, promote access to behavioral health and primary care services, and bring down costs. In addition, working with partners in the Legislature and in local communities, Governor Baker has put the Commonwealth at the forefront of finding solutions to the opioid and heroin epidemic. He also served as Chief Executive Officer of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, transforming the company into the nation's highest ranked healthcare provider for member satisfaction and clinical effectiveness for six straight years.

"Pri-Med is honored that Governor Baker will address our community of primary care clinicians at Pri-Med East," said Rick Watson, President and CEO of Pri-Med. "It is imperative that our healthcare providers stay abreast of not only the latest clinical guidelines and recommendations, but also changes to policy and growing public health concerns. Governor Baker is an experienced leader in these areas, and we look forward to his valuable insights on the daily challenges faced by clinicians."

Governor Baker's Keynote Address is on Thursday, December 5, at 7:30am at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, 415 Summer St., Boston in Hall B, Exhibit Hall Level.

